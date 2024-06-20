The Big Picture Yellowstone fans rejoice! The final season returns November 10, with an intense teaser dropping to hold us over.

Surprises ahead as the Dutton family saga closes out, with promises of a satisfying finale for loyal viewers.

While we say goodbye to Yellowstone, explore the origin stories of the Duttons in 1883 and 1923, with more spin-offs on the way.

Congratulations Yellowstone fans, you’ve finally made it to the beginning of the end. Today, Paramount revealed that the second half of the smash-hit series’ fifth and final season will celebrate its premiere on Sunday, November 10. Finally, after nearly two years of waiting, audiences will take in the dramatic, emotional, and more than likely blood-soaked final episodes of the production that launched its creator, Taylor Sheridan, to superstar status. Tagging along with the announcement, the network also dropped a short yet intense teaser to hold audiences over until promotional material begins to roll out over the next few months. While it doesn’t feature the faces of the show’s main cast members, the Dutton family brand can be seen glowing a fiery orange and yellow against the black backdrop.

As we learned back in May, the cast and crew of the modern-day Western epic picked up cameras and got back to work in Montana where they’re busy bringing the Dutton’s story to a close. Although he’s teased the possibility of making a return, it’s more than likely that Kevin Costner will sit on the sidelines as his character, John Dutton, isn’t expected to appear in the show’s final batch of episodes. We’ve seen the Dutton family go through a lot over the last five seasons, and cast members like Ian Bohen have teased that the big finale will be more than worth the wait for those diehard fans who have stuck with the series through all of its trials and tribulations.

The news of Yellowstone’s long-awaited return comes on an incredibly special day for the series, as six years ago, on this very day, the first episode made its premiere, forever changing the industry. Since then, the American epic has garnered staggering viewership numbers, and landed itself the bragging rights of one of the most-watched productions in recent history. Blending Western themes with good old-fashioned family dynamics, politics, and murders, Yellowstone captured the attention of audiences around the world and has led it to garner praise from the biggest award events in Hollywood.

The Future Of ‘Yellowstone’

While we wait for the Duttons to settle the score both with enemies on the outside as well as within the family, there’s plenty of other content from the Sheridan-created universe to sink your teeth into. Now streaming on Paramount+, audiences can turn back the history books of the family and watch their origin story as they joined the wagon trains out West to where they would eventually settle at the Dutton ranch. Both 1883 and 1923 dig into the origin story, with award-worthy performances coming from the likes of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in the former and Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the latter. And, although this teaser marks the beginning of the end for the series that started it all, there are plenty more spin-offs in the works to pick up the story when Yellowstone cuts to black after Season 5.

Check out the teaser for part two of Yellowstone Season 5 above and catch it in the U.S. on the Paramount Network on November 10th, with streaming on Paramount+ available the same day in Canada. For those in the U.K., the series will arrive on the network’s streamer the following day, November 11, with a Latin America, Brazil, and France release set for later in November.

