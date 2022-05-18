Paramount announced today that Season 5 of the hit Western series Yellowstone will premiere this November. The series follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), trying to keep control over the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone has kept breaking audience records for Paramount ever since its release. For Season 4, 10.3 million spectators tuned in to see the finale, a 79% percent ratings increase from the Season 3 finale. It’s not an overreacting saying that Yellowstone became one of Paramount’s most prized possessions. And the company seems to know this, as the main series was quickly renewed for Season 5, with Sheridan hired to develop three prequels to the original series.

Last year, Paramount+ released the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883, starring Sam Elliot, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. The prequel series follows the first generation of the Dutton family to set roots in the West, building the ranch that shows up in the present-time events of Yellowstone. The prequel proved to be a hit, bringing around 4.9 million viewers during its premiere episode. While Season 2 of 1883 has not been officially announced, Paramount already confirmed it’s determined to produce more content following the same characters.

There are two other prequel series currently in development. The first, 1932, will follow yet another generation of the Dutton family and is set to star Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Set during the Great Depression and the alcohol prohibition in the United States, the prequel will explore how different historical eras impose particular challenges on the Dutton empire.

Moving away from the Duttons is 6666, a prequel that’ll explore a time when Texas was still ruled by Comanches. Set in the legendary real-life property Four Sixes Ranch, 6666 will open an exciting chapter in the Yellowstone franchise as it allows the universe to grow beyond a family. Paramount is so optimistic about 6666’s success that it has recently moved the prequel series from streaming to linear cable.

Season 5 of Yellowstone will be bigger than ever, with 14 episodes instead of 10 like previous seasons. Fans could expect the production of Season 5 to last longer, considering the additional content Sheridan is bringing to the show, but that’s not the case. Even though Season 5 of Yellowstone started filming this week, the season will be ready for fans in little more than six months. Those cowboys can’t get any rest!

There’s still no release date for 6666 or 1932. Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres Sunday, November 13.

