Paramount has announced that its neo-Western series Yellowstone is coming back for a fifth season. The news is not exactly a surprise, as the saga of the Dutton family remains the most-watched original show on Paramount+, with Season 4’s finale also breaking audience records on cable television with over 15 million total viewers.

Yellowstone follows the struggles of the Dutton family, led by the patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, a fact that sets a target on their back from everyone who wants to drive them away from the land and take control of their prosperous business. So far, the show has dealt with unsolved murders, conflicts with an expanding town, and uneasy alliances with other players of the agricultural game.

Yellowstone's success led Paramount to develop a prequel series, 1883, starring Sam Elliot, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. The series follows James (McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Hill) as they go from Texas to Montana in search of the American dream, guided by tough-as-nails cowboy Shea Brennan (Elliot). Although 1883 is still airing new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network, the prequel has already proved to be a total hit, bringing in around 4.9 million viewers during its premiere episode.

Image via Paramount Network

RELATED:‌ Sam Elliott on ‘1883,’ What Taylor Sheridan Told Him Before Filming Began, and Why It’s Been Such a Challenging Shoot

Commenting on the series success, Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said:

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Executive producer David C. Glasser from 101 Studios also added:

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences.”

Yellowstone’s cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, and Will Patton. The series was co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, C. Glasser, Art Linson, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

All four seasons of Yellowstone are available right now on Paramount+. There’s still no release window for Season 5.

‘1883’s LaMonica Garrett on Why Making the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Has Been the Toughest Job He’s Ever Had He also talks about what he’s excited for people to experience with Taylor Sheridan’s writing.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email