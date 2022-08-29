Paramount Network has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. The new teaser titled "All Will Be Revealed" is brief at only 15 seconds, but in that brief time we once again meet up with the Dutton Family as they all show the stress brought upon by the explosive Season 4 finale, including Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a gun ready for what's coming. The series makes its return with a two-hour premiere event on November 13.

This new teaser comes just ahead of a series marathon that will be held over Labor Day weekend, with all four seasons of the #1 cable show airing in full from Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5. Each day's marathon will start at 11:00 AM ET/PT. The upcoming fifth season of the series will consist of 14 episodes, The most out of the seasons so far. Starting in 2018, Yellowstone has experienced major success throughout its first four seasons, with the premiere of its latest outing debuting as the highest-rated show on cable, bringing in over 14 million viewers total. The season four finale drew over 10 million viewers.

Co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the story of John Dutton (Kevn Costner) and the rest of the Dutton family, who control the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, or simply The Yellowstone, the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Boarding this ranch is an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivals, all of which put the ranch in constant conflict. The series chronicles the shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect that is fostered in the titular ranch. Both Sheridan and Linson also serve as executive producers on the series. The series' success has spawned its own Neo-Western universe, with the latest entry being the upcoming Paramount+ series 1923 set to premiere this December and will star Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

RELATED: 'Yellowstone' Spin-off Renamed '1923' as Focus Shifts to Prohibition Era

In addition to Costner and the previously mentioned Hauser, the expansive all-star ensemble cast of Yellowstone also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. In addition to starring in the series, Costner joins Sheridan, and Linson as executive producers alongside Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. Yellowstone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres with a two-hour event on November 13 with a full series marathon set for Labor Day weekend from September 2-September 5. You can check out the brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming return of the popular series down below.