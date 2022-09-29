Paramount Network released a new trailer for Season 5 of the hit Western series Yellowstone. The series stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful family who has to struggle to keep control over the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

The new trailer opens with the moment John takes over office as the Governor of Montana, swearing to protect the state from all kinds of enemies, foreign or domestic. During Season 4, John became a candidate out of spite, just to throw a wrench in his foster son Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) political career. Acting as a Governor is not the same as running a ranch, though, and John’s decisions on the office will put a bigger target on all of the Duttons’ backs.

As the trailer shows us, the first act of John as Governor is to fire every person who previously worked at the office. Then, he hires his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his new Chief-of-Staff. As John tells us in the trailer, he loves Montana, but he will rule for his family, putting the Duttons on the warpath with old and new enemies. And this time, John's stubbornness might not be enough to stop the storm from brewing. Unfortunately, the entire family might suffer from his choices.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Jennifer Ehle Joins 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923'

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone has kept breaking audience records for Paramount since its release. It’s no wonder, then, that Sheridan was hired to develop three spinoff series for Paramount. Last year, Paramount+ released the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883, starring Sam Elliot, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. The prequel series follows the first generation of the Dutton family to set roots in the West, building the ranch that shows up in the present-time events of Yellowstone. This December, we’ll watch 1923, following yet another generation of the Dutton family and starring Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Yellowstone’s expansive cast also includes Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars in Season 5. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein. Finally, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri join the star-studded cast.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres with a two-episode event on November 13, only on Paramount Network. After that, new episodes will be released weekly, every Sunday. Fans willing to catch on to the Duttons' previous adventures can tune in for an entire series marathon set for Labor Day weekend, from September 2 to September 5. Check out the new Yellowstone Season 5 trailer below.