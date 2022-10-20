The folks behind Yellowstone and Tulsa King must have been incredibly moved by Nicole Kidman’s unforgettable AMC theaters ad, because they’ve made the decision to release both the Season 5 premiere of the former and the series premiere of the latter to over 100 AMC locations. Both Taylor Sheridan created productions will hit over 100 of the chain’s theaters on October 29, with tickets now available on AMC’s website and its mobile app. With both Season 5 of Yellowstone and the debut season of Tulsa King landing on Paramount Network and Paramount+, respectively, beginning November 13, the news means that you could catch both episodes two weeks before everyone else - just be kind and don’t give away spoilers!

The incredibly popular trailer for the upcoming season of Yellowstone decimated records, bringing in 14.4 million views in just a 24-hour period, while gaining 1.7 million other engagements as well as over 30,000 mentions over a slew of social media platforms, with more than 190,000 shares. The first look at Season 5 revealed John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as the Governor of Montana before swiftly firing everyone working in the office and naming his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as the new Chief-of-Staff. Causing quite the shake up with the governmental powers that be, the rest of the trailer reveals a bumpy and gun blasting road ahead for the Duttons.

Brand new to the Paramount family, Sheridan’s Tulsa King will star Sylvester Stallone as a shunned New York mobster named Dwight “The General” Manfredi. From what we know about the series so far, Dwight’s been serving time behind bars for the last 25 years and, upon his release, was sent by his boss to start up the family business in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As he comes to terms with the very real possibility that his chosen mafia family may be scheming against him, Dwight strikes out to build a new group of his own and, with his lengthy background in criminal pursuits, begins to piece together his team. From what we’ve seen via trailers and first looks, the project is right up Stallone’s alley with plenty of action sequences and butt-kicking fight scenes.

Image via Paramount+

Boasting an incredible lineup of talent, Tulsa King also stars Martin Starr, Andrea Savage, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. Terence Winter serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Sheridan, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

Secure your tickets now for the AMC premiere events of Tulsa King and the Season 5 debut of Yellowstone. With the Halloween season upon us, fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Yellowstone character and enter an online costume contest giving them a chance to take home some flashy Yellowstone merch. Even if you don’t win big, audiences will be in the running for product giveaways, codes and discounts for merchandise, as well as a one-month free trial code for Paramount+.

Check out the trailers for each production below.