As Yellowstone barrels toward its highly anticipated conclusion, director and executive producer Christina Alexandra Voros has teased a violent and emotionally charged endgame for the remaining three episodes of Season 5B. Following the shocking events of Episode 11, “Three Fifty-Three,” Voros hinted at an ending that will be as surprising as it is inevitable. The brutal twists of Episode 11, including the shocking assassination of Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) moments after an emotional confrontation with Jamie (Wes Bentley), have set the tone for what’s to come.

While Paramount Network hasn’t officially confirmed that Season 5 will be the show’s final chapter, it was originally billed as such, especially after Kevin Costner's departure as John Dutton. However, reports of Kelly Reilly (Beth) and Cole Hauser (Rip) negotiating for a potential sixth season leave the door slightly open for the Dutton saga to continue. For now, as she told Variety, Voros remains focused on the final episodes of this season, which she describes as a boiling point for every major character.

“I think this last batch of episodes leads us to the end of an era. It’s impossible to talk about it in any detail without tipping my hat towards things to come. But I think [co-creator and writer] Taylor [Sheridan] has managed to — and I’m really not sure how he’s done it, I think it’s sort of masterful — bring the ending to something that feels both shocking and fated at the same time. You need to get to the end of the story to fully understand everything that has come before.”

'Yellowstone' Will Have a Violent End

The assassination of Sarah was as sudden as it was brutal. While many expected, and even hoped, for the character to die at the hands of Beth, the sheer shock factor was an indicator of what we could expect from the final episodes.

“Sarah being shot is so shocking because you’ve just come out of this deeply emotional scene where, amongst other things, you see a flicker of what is perhaps genuine human emotion in Sarah,” Voros said. “That has you going, ‘Oh, wait, does she really have feelings for him? Is this not just all a political ploy?’ … Then it hits you when you’re least expecting it.”

“In many ways, this episode is about people getting hit by something when they’re least expecting it,” Voros continued. “Whether it’s Beth and Kayce (Luke Grimes) having to acknowledge the fact that while this may not be checkmate, it’s certainly check, and they don’t know what moves they have… That is the thematic heartbeat of this episode.”

