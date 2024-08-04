The Big Picture Wendy Moniz bids farewell to Yellowstone after emotional series wrap, expressing gratitude for her time on the hit show.

Yellowstone will conclude with Season 5, but the universe will continue to expand with multiple spin-offs.

Moniz's character Governor Lynelle Perry leaves a lasting impact on the political intrigue of Yellowstone, with potential for future appearances.

As Yellowstone approaches its highly anticipated conclusion, Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry, has wrapped her journey on the show. Moniz, a mainstay since 2017, shared her emotional farewell on Instagram, reflecting on her time with the Paramount Network hit series. "Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few," she wrote, expressing her gratitude for the experience and the talented team she worked with over the years. Moniz fondly described the set as a "home away from home," highlighting the unique bond she felt with the cast and crew.

The series, which has become a cultural phenomenon, will conclude with the second part of its fifth season, set to premiere on November 10. However, the Yellowstone universe is far from over. The franchise is expanding with several spin-offs, including the newly announced The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams. The contemporary series will follow the Clyburn family as they navigate life in Montana after a tragic plane crash claims the lives of Stacy Clyburn's husband and brother-in-law.

Additionally, fans can look forward to Yellowstone: 2024, a sequel series that is expected to feature familiar faces like Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes, who will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Kayce Dutton, respectively. While there is no confirmation yet on whether Moniz's character will appear in 2024, her involvement could hinge on the outcome of the original series' narrative. It also is up in the air as to whether or not The Madison is actually the new name for 2024 or an additional series.

Who Is Lynelle Perry in 'Yellowstone'?

Lynelle Perry was the Governor of Montana, prior to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being appointed. She's a key political figure in the series, often seen navigating the murky waters of state politics. Lynelle has a complicated but intriguing relationship with John. Besides being a political ally, there's a hint of romance between her and John. She's known for being tough and capable, juggling her responsibilities as governor while dealing with the Duttons' dramatic and sometimes dangerous antics. Her character brings a lot of political intrigue to the show, making her interactions with John and the rest of the characters all the more compelling.

