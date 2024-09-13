Fans of Yellowstone have been eagerly awaiting news about the fate of the show beyond its fifth season. While there have been reports suggesting a possible Season 6, recent comments from the cast seem to imply otherwise. Jennifer Landon, who portrays ranchhand Teeter on the show, recently shared an emotional farewell on Instagram, fueling speculation that the Western drama might conclude with upcoming episodes. Landon’s heartfelt post included a blurry selfie and a caption that said:

"Here’s a blurry selfie of me leaving set on my last day of the last season of Yellowstone. Mound of paper towels for all the feelings. It was an incredible ride."

While Deadline recently reported that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in talks to continue in the event of a sixth season, nothing has been officially confirmed, and the reports made it clear to say the deals were not finalized yet. As of now, it remains unclear if Season 5 will be the end of Yellowstone or if there’s more in store. Based on Landon’s post, however, it’s looking more and more like the end is near for this iconic series.

What's the Latest on 'Yellowstone'?

While Season 6 is now up in the air, the Yellowstone universe continues to expand, and it's bringing in some big names for its latest installment. The Madison, a spin-off series which will take place after the conclusion of Season 5B, has already drafted in some major names. The Madison looks like it's shaping up to be a heartfelt story about grief and human connection. It follows a New York City family as they adjust to life in Montana’s Madison River Valley. The stunning Montana scenery plays a big role in the series, giving it that extra layer of beauty and depth while weaving it into the broader Yellowstone saga. It's going to mix emotion with the majesty of the landscape in a really compelling way.

Lost alum Matthew Fox is set to co-star alongside the legendary Michelle Pfeiffer, joined by Suits star Patrick J. Adams, who plays Pfeiffer's on-screen son-in-law; Elle Chapman as Pfeiffer's daughter Paige; Beau Garrett as Abigail, the second daughter; and Amiah Miller as Abigail's eldest child.

For fans wanting to catch up on Yellowstone, the first five seasons are available to stream on Peacock. Despite Taylor Sheridan’s other projects being housed on Paramount+, Yellowstone continues to be available on Peacock.

