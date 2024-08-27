There may not be a mad dash for mental health professionals after the Season 5 finale of Yellowstone after all, as Deadline reports that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are in talks to move the series onward. If things go off without a hitch and the two longtime Yellowstone stars agree to carry on this specific story of the Dutton family, the second half of the fifth season, which is due out on November 10, won’t be the end of the line. Fans have already been mentally preparing themselves for the grand finale in the back half of Season 5 episodes as Kevin Costner will not reappear as the family’s patriarch, John Dutton. With this news, there’s a glimmer of hope that Taylor Sheridan and the creative team have found a way to continue the oftentimes blood-soaked drama synonymous with the title.

Now that we know that negotiations are underway, sleuths will undoubtedly point to the teaser for Season 5B which was dropped back in June. While it announced the show’s return date, it never specifically said that these would be the final episodes of the beloved modern Western series. While it’s hard to know how long the dialogue has been open between the powers that be and Hauser and Reilly, there’s no doubt that the whole gang has been trying to get the train back on the tracks since Costner’s departure seemingly derailed the entire thing.

Should both actors return for a sixth season, it might be a bit of a wait for more episodes to arrive as Reilly has already set her next project. Leaving the big skies of Montana behind, Reilly will take on an entirely different role in the upcoming series, Under Salt Marsh. The actress will step into the shoes of a detective named Jackie Ellis who has given up the life of criminal hunting to pursue a very different career as a teacher. But, when one of her students ends up as the victim of a murder, Jackie jumps back in the game to catch the perpetrator. The series is set for six episodes, with Reilly’s involvement announced just last week, meaning should Yellowstone carry into six seasons, the actress will have her hands very full.

One Way or Another, ‘Yellowstone’ Will Carry On

Image via Paramount

Whether it’s a sixth season or just another spin-off, the final batch of episodes in Season 5 of Yellowstone won’t signal the end of Sheridan’s explosively successful universe. Not only will 1923 return for a second and final season, but Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star alongside Patrick J. Adams in a spin-off titled The Madison.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all things Yellowstone and get caught up on the series which is now streaming on Peacock.

