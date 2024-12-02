Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton is a firecracker who has always been defined by her actions rather than her words. As Yellowstone hurtles toward its conclusion, Beth’s path of vengeance against her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) has reached its boiling point. For Beth, who—with the ranch set to be sold from under her nose, and having lost her father—has nothing left to lose and only revenge to gain, it will be a bloodsoaked finale, if we're reading the tea leaves right.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Yellowstone director Christina Voros shed light on Beth’s mindset in Episode 12, where her mission to punish Jamie becomes all-consuming. According to Voros, Beth stopped caring about the consequences of her actions a long time ago.

“I think by the time we get to this part of the season, all bets are off. At the end of last week’s episode, you see everyone at a crossroads without a clear path in front of them. And in this episode, you start to see everyone forge a path forward based on what they know to be right and just, and they are standing up for what they believe in. So I think Beth is not concerned about the consequences at this point, she’s concerned about justice.”

The death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has sent shockwaves through the family, but none have felt the loss as deeply—or as angrily—as Beth. With Sarah Atwood’s (Dawn Olivieri) assassination in the previous episode tying Jamie to the unfolding chaos, Beth is determined to make him pay.

Beth Doesn't Care About Her Dad's Murder Now, It's Just Hatred

Beth’s relentless pursuit of justice isn't even about justice for her dad, she has hated Jamie all her life and wants to end him. With only two episodes left, the conflict is set to explode. As Voros explained, Beth’s focus on justice has consumed her to the point that consequences are no longer a factor in her decision-making, as it's more than personal but rather it's a reckoning:

“In this episode, you see Beth doubling down on what she believes is right. She’s not thinking about the blowback or the risks. She’s thinking about justice and what needs to be done. Beth’s actions are driven by so much more than just her father’s death. There’s a lifetime of hurt and anger between her and Jamie, and this is the moment where all of that comes to a head.”

The next episode of Yellowstone's final season will air at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday night at 10 PM on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the Western saga.

