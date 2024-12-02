The latest episode of Yellowstone delivered a gut-wrenching loss with the death of Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards), one of the most beloved members of the Dutton ranch crew since the series’ inception. Unlike the high-stakes deaths that have dominated the season, including John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) murder and Sarah Atwood’s (Dawn Olivieri) assassination, Colby’s death was heartbreakingly simple, but arguably just as affecting after a tragic accident that left his fellow ranchers and viewers gutted. Director Christina Voros, who has helmed all of Season 5B so far, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Colby’s devastating fate and the profound impact it will have on the remaining episodes.

Colby’s death occurred when he stepped in to save young ranch hand Carter (Finn Little) from a bucking horse. In the split-second chaos, Colby was fatally struck, which was a sad and quiet way for the show to lose such a big figure, compared to the explosive deaths we'd already been through. Voros explained why this loss feels so raw and relatable for viewers who will know all too well how quickly death can hit. For Voros herself, it was also something close to home—she revealed that her husband, a cowboy and wrangler, has lost friends to similar accidents, which highlights just how realistic the scenario is:

“The thing that I think is such a gut-punch about Colby’s death is that in a season where there are all these twists and turns and dark forces and giant narrative swings, Colby’s death is so powerful because it’s so simple. For anyone who really understands the lifestyle of cowboys and working with animals and the risks of the job — and Rip [Hauser] says it about himself — it’s a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens and it happens in a split-second.”

What Will Happen to Teeter Now?

Colby’s death leaves a huge hole on the ranch, not just professionally but emotionally too. His fun and evolving romantic relationship with Teeter (Jennifer Landon) was a rare glimmer of happiness in the often rough and volatile lives of the bunkhouse crew. Voros reflected on the heartbreak of losing Colby just as his story was taking a brighter turn:

“Especially because of the way that Colby and Teeter’s relationship has been playing out — absence makes the heart grow fonder; and their relationship had really just begun to take root in a different way — the timing of it is just gut-wrenching.”

Unlike the murder of John Dutton, which has set off a chain of revenge and political scheming, Colby’s death is a stark reminder of the inherent dangers of ranch life, the life that John died trying to protect.

“Colby had a whole life to live in front of him. He had a love in his life; they were making plans," she explained. "There was a future ahead of them. So it has a very different impact, I think, than the murder of John Dutton, because it happened because he was doing what he’s meant to be doing. It didn’t happen because someone was out to get him or because he did anything wrong. He was trying to protect Carter and did what he thought was the right thing, and it was a freak accident.”

The next episode of Yellowstone's final season will air at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday night at 10 PM on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the Western saga.