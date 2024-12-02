Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has always been the ultimate force of nature on Yellowstone—a fiery mix of ferocity, intellect, and sheer survival instinct, if you were being kind. If you weren't, you'd say she was a total nutcase. But in Episode 12 of the show’s final season, audiences saw a softer, more vulnerable side of her as she stepped into a maternal role with young ranch hand Carter (Finn Little). We've been so used to seeing that psychotic, vengeful side of Beth that we'd almost forgotten she's a human, and it was that factor that director Christina Voros says was crucial to showing Beth’s humanity, as she explained to THR.

Beth’s relationship with Carter has always been complex, teetering between tough love and genuine care. In Episode 12, following the tragic death of Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards), Beth took a moment to pause her relentless pursuit of justice for her father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), to console Carter. Voros explained how this emotional beat revealed a hidden layer of Beth’s character:

“Beth is many things. She’s a warrior and she’s a tornado and she’s a loving daughter, but she’s also a stepmother in a way. There are so many people in this world who have that kind of relationship. … Beth has really become a mother to this young boy, both filling a gap in his heart and he fills a gap in hers, and their relationship is really complicated and interesting.”

Beth Dutton Still Has a Heart

Beth’s conversation with Carter is one of the episode’s most touching moments. Despite her sharp edges, she takes on the role of a protector, reminding Carter that he is part of their makeshift family. For a character as hardened as Beth, it was a rare chance to show her vulnerability, which contrasts sharply with her more violent tendencies. As the series barrels toward its finale, Beth remains laser-focused on exacting a very painful and protracted revenge on her adoptive brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), who she holds responsible for their father’s murder. But Voros believes these two sides of Beth are deeply connected, and showcasing both was essential to understanding her mindset:

“Beth is tough on Carter and she speaks her mind. She is in charge. Beth is in charge with Rip; Beth is in charge with everyone. But there’s a real tenderness and a wisdom that she tries to impart in Carter, and he brings out the motherly side in her that she has cut off from herself for so many years because she thought she would not have the opportunity to be one. Beth has really become a mother to this young boy, both filling a gap in his heart and he fills a gap in hers. … It’s a beautiful, complex friendship.”

The next episode of Yellowstone's final season will air at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday night at 10 PM on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the Western saga.

