Yellowstone has caught the attention of millions with its sweeping landscapes, complex characters and intense family drama. The Western drama follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who fiercely protect their ranch. Across five seasons, the Duttons’ battle to defend their Montana ranch unfolds through gripping storytelling, high-stakes conflicts and an unrelenting exploration of legacy, loyalty, and survival. With riveting drama and cultural commentary, Yellowstone has become a television phenomenon, resonating widely with audiences.

As the end of Yellowstone’s fifth season approaches, viewers might contemplate how the season, arguably less enthralling than earlier seasons, compares to Seasons 1-4. Each season has its strengths and weaknesses, from unforgettable twists to uneven pacing, as the series evolves its narrative. This ranking dives into each season, analyzing its triumphs and shortcomings, highlighting how the series has grown—or stumbled—while portraying the relentless fight for land, power, and family. From the foundation laid in Season 1 to the shocking developments of Season 5—keeping in mind that the finale is absent from consideration, this is how the seasons stack up in the epic saga of Yellowstone.

6 Season 4 (2021–2022)

Number of Episodes: 10

Image via Paramount

Following a dramatic Season 3 finale, the Duttons recover from a coordinated attack that nearly destroys them. John survives a gunshot wound, while Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) narrowly escape assassination attempts, prompting the family to regroup and fight back. Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth take in troubled teenager Carter (Finn Little). John runs for governor to protect the ranch from corporate threats, particularly Market Equities and its ruthless leader, Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver). Meanwhile, Jamie (Wes Bentley) learns his biological father, Garrett (Will Patton), arranged the attack, forcing him to choose between ambition and loyalty. Under Beth's coercion, he kills Garrett, alienating him from the family. Kayce embarks on a spiritual journey, uncovering unsettling truths about his future, while Jimmy (Jefferson White) matures during his time in Texas at the 6666 Ranch and returns with a new fiancée (Kathryn Kelly). The season concludes with the Duttons facing mounting threats to their land and legacy, setting the plot up for more conflict.

Season 4 falters with a lack of narrative focus and underwhelming resolutions, making it the weakest installment. The cliffhanger resolution feels anticlimactic as every major character survives without lasting consequences, deflating tension. Key storylines—like Jamie’s loyalty conflict and Beth’s adoption of Carter—lack depth, feeling more like filler than meaningful arcs. Jimmy’s subplot in Texas detracts from the main narrative, further fragmenting the season. Character development suffers as John plays a passive role, Jamie becomes one-dimensional and Beth’s exaggerated behavior lacks nuance. Stylistically, the season leans on excessive montages, prioritizing aesthetics over storytelling. The absence of a compelling antagonist, combined with unresolved conflicts and inconsistent pacing, leaves Season 4 unable to match the intensity and cohesion of earlier seasons.

5 Season 5 Part 2 (2024)

Number of Episodes: 6

Image via Paramount Network

In this highly-anticipated second part of the fifth season, the Dutton family faces betrayal, murder and a fight for their legacy. John Dutton’s shocking apparent suicide reveals a darker truth: his assassination was arranged by Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri). The loss devastates Beth, Kayce and Rip, while suspicions rise against Jamie, whose alliance with Sarah begins to crumble. Kayce uncovers evidence of foul play, reopening the investigation into John’s death. Sarah’s paranoia leads to her assassination, leaving Jamie politically vulnerable. Meanwhile, Rip struggles to keep the ranch afloat and Colby (Denim Richards) devastatingly sacrifices himself to save Carter. Beth confronts Jamie and strikes a deal with horse trainer Travis (Taylor Sheridan), auctioning Dutton assets to raise funds. Kayce suggests a radical solution—giving away the ranch to preserve its legacy—rekindling hope for the family amid growing losses and betrayals. As tensions escalate, the Duttons prepare for a reckoning to determine the fate of their land and heritage.

Season 5 Part 2 has yet to conclude, so its ranking is based on what has been aired so far. This season offers poignant emotional moments but struggles with narrative flaws and inconsistent pacing. The thematic exploration of legacy, loss, and family dynamics following John Dutton’s shocking death anchors the season, with standout performances from Beth, whose grief drives her pursuit of revenge, and Kayce, whose investigation into his father’s murder adds depth. The series continues to leverage Yellowstone’s stunning landscapes and atmospheric tension, while Beth and Jamie’s psychological warfare brings intensity to the story. However, pacing issues and disconnected subplots, such as Rip’s Texas storyline, sap momentum, while filler scenes and heavy-handed symbolism detract from the urgency expected in a final stretch of episodes. Jamie’s passivity weakens his role as an antagonist, and characters like Monica (Kelsey Asbille), Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Mo (Moses Brings Plenty) are overlooked, leaving their arcs unresolved. Established figures like Beth and Kayce exhibit behavior that seems inconsistent. Despite emotional and strong performances, the season suffers from a lack of cohesion, leaving viewers yearning for a conclusion that matches the series’ earlier brilliance. Still, the show could be setting itself up well for a Yellowstone spinoff series.

4 Season 5 Part 1 (2023)

Number of Episodes: 8

Image via Paramount

The Dutton family faces escalating crises threatening their control of the Yellowstone Ranch. Newly elected Governor John Dutton’s efforts to protect the ranch—halting an airport project and placing the land in a conservation easement—ignite fierce opposition, including a lawsuit from Market Equities and an impeachment campaign led by his adoptive son, Jamie. As John pardons activist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo), her presence sparks tension, particularly with Beth, who battles Jamie over their father’s fate. Manipulated by Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood, Jamie plots against Beth, while she uncovers the truth about the frequently mentioned “train station” and considers using it to eliminate him. Amid this chaos, Kayce and Monica mourn the loss of their newborn son, finding solace in family while questioning their future on the ranch. A brucellosis outbreak forces Rip to lead a cattle drive to Texas, separating him from Beth and underscoring the ranch’s vulnerability. Tensions with Chief Rainwater and a controversial pipeline add external threats, while wolf predation complicates ranch operations. As the mid-season finale looms, the stage is set for a deadly showdown between Beth and Jamie, intensifying conflicts over land, power, and the Duttons’ uncertain future.

This season retains the show's breathtaking visuals and immersive depiction of ranch life, while John Dutton’s new role as Montana governor introduces fresh political intrigue. This shift creates new opportunities for fresh and compelling drama. Familiar characters like Beth Dutton continue to shine, and the battle for control of the ranch keeps the tension alive, appealing to dedicated fans. However, the season falters with recycled storylines, such as the ongoing feud with Market Equities and the airport project, which feel stale and diminish narrative creativity. Pacing issues, especially in the slow-starting premiere, frustrate viewers eager for progression. Character development also suffers, with Monica often overlooked and Beth’s sharp edge dulled by a lack of substantial growth. John’s governorship, while promising, portrays him as stubborn and fatigued, undermining his role as a dynamic leader. Despite these flaws, Part 1 remains watchable, offering the political intrigue and interpersonal drama fans expect. Yet, its reliance on past success rather than innovation prevents it from reaching the series’ earlier heights. It’s satisfying but falls short of the compelling storytelling that defines Yellowstone at its best.

3 Season 1 (2018)

Number of Episodes: 9

Image via Paramount

Season 1 introduces the Yellowstone universe with a complex narrative centered on John Dutton’s quest to protect his sprawling ranch, despite accruing threats from land developers, the Broken Rock Reservation and his fractured family. The tragic death of his eldest son, Lee (Dave Annable), sets a grim tone, pulling his estranged son, Kayce, back to the ranch. Torn between his life on the reservation with wife Monica and the violence of the Dutton legacy, Kayce returns to work on the ranch . John’s cunning daughter Beth battles corporate foes and her personal demons while navigating a turbulent romance with ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. John’s middle son, Jamie, a lawyer with political ambitions, clashes with his father when his campaign for Attorney General jeopardizes ranch priorities. This rift escalates, leading Jamie to a shocking act of defiance: agreeing to expose the ranch’s secrets. As Chief Thomas Rainwater and developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) unite to take the ranch, the Duttons face accumulating external and internal threats.

Season 1 lays a solid foundation while showcasing both its potential and flaws. The season introduces the Dutton family and their sprawling ranch with drama, political intrigue, and beautiful visuals. Kevin Costner anchors the series as stoic patriarch John Dutton, while Kelly Reilly shines as the fiery Beth, delivering standout performances that elevate the narrative. Themes of land ownership, Native American rights, and generational conflict resonate, but are often diluted by melodrama and uneven pacing. While the season excels at establishing a sprawling world filled with tension and complex relationships, its execution is inconsistent. Muddled plotlines and excessive drama prevent Season 1 from reaching the heights of later seasons. Despite these flaws, its exploration of loyalty, power, and moral compromise provides glimpses of the show’s future brilliance. Ultimately, Season 1 stands out as a critical foundation-builder. It successfully sets the tone and stakes for the series, establishing the Duttons’ turbulent legacy, but it lacks the excitement that appears in later seasons.

2 Season 2 (2019)

Number of Episodes: 10

Image via Paramount

The Dutton family faces their most dangerous enemies yet: the Beck brothers. These ruthless tycoons target the Yellowstone Ranch and Rainwater’s casino development through sabotage, assaults, and kidnappings, forcing John Dutton to declare war. The escalating threats unite unlikely allies, including Rainwater and former adversary Dan Jenkins, culminating in an enthralling rescue of Kayce’s son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), from a brutal militia-controlled drug house. Family dynamics deepen amidst the chaos. John, recovering from health issues, entrusts Kayce with greater leadership as ranch foreman, while Kayce and Monica reconcile after their son’s traumatic ordeal. Beth secures her role as the Duttons’ strategist, using bold real estate deals to expand their empire, while her bond with Rip strengthens through shared loyalty and love. Jamie, meanwhile, spirals into darkness, grappling with guilt after committing a murder to protect the family. The season concludes with intense action and emotional resolution. Kayce exacts revenge on Teal Beck (Terry Serpico), while John seals Malcolm Beck’s (Neal McDonough) fate, rescuing Tate but leaving the family scarred. Amid the triumph, moments of love and unity emerge, with John expressing rare vulnerability, Rip and Beth bonding, and Kayce and Monica finding renewed strength.

Season 2 of Yellowstone is a series highlight with its perfect mix of tension, emotional depth, and action. The introduction of the menacing Beck brothers creates apprehension, instilling danger into the Dutton family’s already hectic world. This season delves deeper into family dynamics, exposing vulnerabilities and exhibiting resilience, with standout moments like Beth’s harrowing attack and Rip’s emotional struggles. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser offer exceptional performances, while Kevin Costner remains the anchor as John Dutton. Characters like Kayce and Jimmy experience growth that enriches the narrative. Though the first half starts slowly, it lays a solid foundation for the thrilling, emotionally charged second half. The season also broadens its focus to include the ranch’s employees, grounding the story in its Western roots. Stunning cinematography and polished production values immerse viewers in the rugged beauty of Montana and the Duttons’ world. Despite minor pacing issues, Season 2 blends profound drama and character development, refining the groundwork of Season 1 while setting up future conflicts, making it the series’ second-best season.

1 Season 3 (2020)

Number of Episodes: 10

Image via Paramount Network

The season dives deeper into the Duttons' fight to protect their land and legacy, introducing Market Equities as a corporate threat determined to seize their property. Led by the cunning Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway), the firm escalates tensions, clashing with Beth and hiring Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland), an old rival of John’s, to provoke the family. The feud culminates in Wade’s gruesome demise and the retrieval of a crucial secret. Amid external threats, internal struggles intensify. Jamie's promotion to Attorney General leaves Kayce as Livestock Commissioner. Beth and Rip’s romance deepens, and Beth reveals her infertility caused by an abortion that Jamie knew would sterilize her. This betrayal and the revelation of Jamie’s adoption—along with his biological father’s criminal past—further isolate him as Garrett Randall manipulates him to seize the family "empire." The season crescendos with coordinated attacks: a bomb in Beth’s office, Kayce’s armed ambush, and John surviving a drive-by shooting. Rip’s desperate call to Jamie is met with cold rejection, leaving the family under siege. Balancing family drama and critical conflict, Season 3 delivers a gripping narrative and an explosive cliffhanger that sets the stage for a potentially pivotal fourth season.

Season 3 stands out as Yellowstone’s most compelling season, expertly balancing high-stakes conflict with rich character development. The Duttons face a timely and relevant threat in Market Equities, a corporate giant seeking to commercialize their land. This modern adversary heightens the show’s themes, blending its Western roots with contemporary struggles. Beth and Rip’s deepening relationship offers a sense of humanity, while Jamie’s moral ambiguity and isolation add layers of complexity. The Dutton camping trip showcases the family’s shared vulnerability amidst their constant turmoil. The season’s pacing allows character arcs to flourish before accelerating toward a breathtaking finale. Coordinated attacks on the Dutton family deliver an unforgettable cliffhanger that leaves viewers eager for resolution. Visually stunning, with Montana’s landscapes and a haunting score immersing audiences in its rugged setting, Season 3 perfects Yellowstone’s formula. By addressing prior flaws and refining its strengths, the season achieves a seamless blend of tension, emotion and cinematic excellence, making it the peak of Yellowstone's run.

NEXT: Movies to Watch if You Love 'Yellowstone'