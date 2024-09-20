Cole Hauser, who plays the stoic and rugged Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, has weighed in on his feelings regarding reprising his role in a spin-off series following the conclusion of the Western drama later this year. It should come as no surprise that Hauser, who has been on the show since the very beginning, is keen to keep the story going even after the curtain falls on the saga of the Dutton family.

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, which is a tremendous name for a website, Hauser admitted that he had no control or say over where the story would go, but confessed that he would be foolish to turn down the prospect of more work alongside Taylor Sheridan, saying, "Let's do it".

“I don’t make the decisions, brother — I’m a hired gun. Would I like a spinoff? Yeah. It’s been a pleasure working with this cast, with Taylor Sheridan; why would we stop a good thing? Yeah, pen it and let’s do it. I have the greatest office in the world. I’ve been saying that for seven years. I get to go out in nature, ride a horse, chase cows, cut rope, rein at times…it’s a very special role. At the same time too, I kind of kick myself, remind myself, this is about as good as it gets.”

Hauser added that the reason he believed his character had endured for so long to the extent that he had was down to simplicity: “I think the simple answer is you don’t get to see real American men this way anymore. He’s honest, he’s loyal, as insane as he can be at times, he has a great heart. The simplicity of life, the understanding of nature, I can go on and on.”

Cole Hauser Won't Be Appearing in 'The Madison'

In a separate interview with Country Living, Hauser admitted he was uncertain as to what the future would bring — but crucially, he did specify that The Madison, which was billed as a sequel series to Yellowstone once upon a time, was an entirely independent series that just happens to be set in the same world.

“I finished another season of Yellowstone. Taylor did a great job at accomplishing it. There’s a lot going on and I think the audience will hopefully like that. “The Madison is Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell—that’s totally separate—and there’s really no final, you know, decision from anyone yet, so I don’t really know. We shall see.”

Yellowstone will conclude on Paramount in November. Stay tuned to Collider for more.