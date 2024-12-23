It’s official, Yellowstone fans: Beth and Rip are saddling up for a spin-off. While Paramount Network has yet to release an official announcement, it was reported in the trades that a sequel series was in the works, and now, Kelly Reilly, who plays the fiery Beth Dutton, has added fuel to the fire with her own subtle confirmation. On December 15, following the dramatic season finale of Yellowstone, Reilly took to Instagram to reflect on the end of the series. But it wasn’t just her heartfelt reflections that caught fans' attention.

When Finn Little, who plays Carter — Beth's... sort of adopted son, sort of ward, sort of kid she just stole off the streets — on the show, commented, “Thank you Momma. @mzkellyreilly. It was a pleasure. X,” Reilly responded, “You and I just beginning xx love you."

Then, in response to a fan directly asking if a Beth and Rip spin-off was in the works, Reilly simply replied, “True,” paired with a white heart emoji. The finale of Yellowstone season 5 set the stage for Beth and Rip’s new beginning. After years of chaos, betrayal, and family drama at the Yellowstone Ranch, the couple relocated to Dillon, Montana, far removed from the fallout of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) death.

Is a Happy Ending Possible for Beth and Rip?

Well, Yellowstone executive producer Christina Voros isn't overly convinced. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Voros expressed why a spin-off centered on Beth and Rip—now almost a certainty—feels like the ideal next step:

“In the world of Taylor’s storytelling, happy endings are hard fought. There aren’t a lot of them. He does not write stories about marvelous things happening to people. … One has to ask yourself, if there was never another word of dialogue spoken between Rip and Beth, could we imagine that everything went great for them for the rest of their lives? Sure. But it’s unlikely. They are two fierce, fiery people with terrible things in their past. The notion of happily ever after forever is pretty simplified. … I know Beth has been searching for peace, and she has found peace in the land that was the source of so much war and violence in her lifetime. But you wonder, is Beth going to get bored? When you have interesting, complicated characters, especially those with dark secrets, something interesting is going to happen.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Yellowstone. The previous seasons of the show are currently streaming on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock