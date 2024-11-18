As Yellowstone approaches its explosive conclusion, across the country fans are already speculating about the future of the franchise and whether the Dutton saga will continue in a sequel series. While a potential sixth season remains in talks with Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, who plays the complex and tortured Jamie Dutton, is open to returning if the story demands it but, at the same time, Bentley admitted that stepping away from the emotionally draining role could also be refreshing. Bentley was speaking with The Hollywood Reporter:

“Oh yeah, I’d be interested in both [continuing as Jamie or moving on]. It’s a very hard character to play, but if asked to carry on, I would do so. It’s been great to work with Taylor [Sheridan], so anything in his universe would be exciting. “At the same time, I’m an actor who thought I’d be doing films my whole career, so six weeks was the longest I was going to be invested in anything, I’d be excited to also move on in life and see what’s next for me out there.”

Jamie Dutton is a Lost Soul Without His Father

Bentley’s portrayal of Jamie has been one of the most crucial pillars of Yellowstone, with the character’s internal conflict and strained relationships driving some of the show’s most unforgettable moments, tied to his lack of belonging in the Dutton family. Reflecting on Jamie’s arc, Bentley pointed out that much of his identity was tied to his adoptive father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), whose death this season has left Jamie bereft and clinging onto his sanity.

While Jamie has been a despicable character at times, it's easy to forget that Jamie has been an outcast in his own family, and told he was less than from all quarters, particularly his sister, but even though his relationship with his father was contentious, John still provided grounding and an anchor to his upbringing which is now lost.

“Without John, Jamie is a lost soul,” Bentley explained. “What does he become now? What’s his fight about? Those are questions that would be interesting to explore.”

Yellowstone currently airs at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday nights at 10 PM on CBS. The final season currently is not available to stream, but the first five seasons can be watched on demand on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the final, explosive season of Yellowstone.

