It looks like Yellowstone fans might have reason to keep their cowboy hats on a little longer. While Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone saga officially concluded in December 2024, one of its stars, Forrie J. Smith, just dropped a tantalizing hint about the series' future. The final episode was, well, divisive, to say the least. It did tie up many of the storylines and for some, it was a satisfying conclusion that brought many plot threads to their natural end. For others, it felt rushed, or incomplete, or just not the same without Kevin Costner, but regardless of how you felt, the ending certainly laid the groundwork for future stories, especially focusing on Rip (Cole Hauser), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Carter (Finn Little) starting a new chapter on their own ranch.

Prior to the finale, reports emerged that Hauser and Reilly had signed on for a Yellowstone spin-off centered around Rip and Beth. However, neither Sheridan nor the network has made any official announcement about the project. But Smith has stoked the fires of theYellowstone brands that scar the chests of its cowboys. On Instagram, he posted a cryptic video in which he was wearing a Yellowstone Ranch-branded jacket, saying:

"Hey, Yellowstone addicts, I would stay together... Taylor Sheridan, he ain't said it's over."

What Has Kelly Reilly Said About More 'Yellowstone'?

Reilly also recently took to Instagram to reflect on the end of the series following the aftermath, but it wasn’t just her heartfelt thoughts that caught fans' attention. When Finn Little, who plays Carter — Beth's... sort of adopted son — on the show, commented, “Thank you Momma. @mzkellyreilly. It was a pleasure. X,” Reilly responded, “You and I just beginning xx love you."

Then, in response to a fan directly asking if a Beth and Rip spin-off was in the works, Reilly simply replied, “True,” paired with a white heart emoji. The finale of Yellowstone Season 5 has laid the foundations for Rip and Beth's new start and, after years of fighting, betrayal, and family drama at the Yellowstone Ranch, the couple relocated to Dillon, Montana, far removed from the fallout of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) death.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Yellowstone and its future developments. The previous seasons of the show are currently streaming on Peacock.

