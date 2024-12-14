The December 15 episode of Yellowstone concludes this chapter of the Dutton family saga. In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 14, "Life Is a Promise," John is laid to rest while the ranch's future is determined. It is imperative for the show to give the story and characters a good ending given the journey it has taken them, and if that fails, there's a risk of ruining the show's legacy by inducting it into the worst series finales of all time hall of shame. Whichever way the story ends, series star Gil Birmingham told TV Line the finale is "beautifully written." The cast and crew are well aware the ending might not satisfy everyone, but what matters, according to Birmingham, is the journey the story has taken the characters and viewers.

“I guess I always say it’s not so much the destination as it is the journey. That’s what makes Taylor’s [Sheridan] shows so dramatically compelling. It’s the ins and outs, the twists and turns that make it interesting. Once you’re to the destination, then whatever’s happened, happened. But what was the experience emotionally, psychologically, spiritually speaking for the individuals involved in that? I think that’s why Yellowstone is such a great ride for our fans.”

The 'Yellowstone' Finale Might Divide Viewers.

Given how long viewers have waited for the show's endgame, the ending might not be everyone's cup of tea. Some might not like how the story ends, while others might not like the story ending. "At the rate we’re headed, I don’t think they’re going to be satisfied with anything. Some people will realize that it was very well written and well executed. But a large part will just be mad that it’s over, which is fair," series star Luke Grimes previewed one possible outcome.

Wes Bentley, however, is excited to see how the finale will be received. “I can’t wait to see what the viewers think. I’ve leaned heavily on viewers to understand their experience with the show, because it’s very different than my experience with the show," he told TV Line. Sheridan has proven himself time and time again to be a master of the narrative, and one recurring theme with the cast members about the finale is that it's beautiful. “They [viewers] won’t feel like they’ve wasted their time for the past six years," Grimes previously said.

It remains to be seen whether the cast's assessment of the finale is accurate. You can judge for yourself when "Life Is a Promise" airs on Paramount Network on Sunday, December 15. Previous seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock.

