The Big Picture Kelly Reilly teases Beth Dutton will have a major role in Yellowstone's final season.

It's still unclear how Kevin Costner's absence will be explained.

Reilly is excited to give fans the epic ending they deserve, emphasizing the loyalty of viewers.

Kelly Reilly plays one of the most volatile characters in recent TV history, in the shape of Yellowstone's psychotic Beth Dutton — psychotic, but lovable, you could say — and her character is poised to play a massive part in the series finale. The second part of Season 5 was pushed back by a year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but Reilly confirmed shooting on the end of the Dutton family saga would be commencing soon, and teased that fans would be seeing the ending planned by creator Taylor Sheridan from the very beginning.

Explaining that the series can only film during the summer months, thanks to the impossible conditions the Montana winter provides, Reilly can't wait for fans of the series to finally see the epic end to the story, as she explained to Radio Times.

“Gosh, I'm really looking forward to them [the fans] having them [the last episodes]. We can only shoot this show in the summer because when winter comes in Montana from November through till May, it's snowing – and shooting this show in the snow with horses, it's just not possible. So we have one window and last year we lost it because of the actors' strike. So I'm looking forward to them having the show back. I look forward to giving them their show back and look forward to ending it."

How Will 'Yellowstone' End?

Image via Paramount

With the end of John Dutton, one suspects. Kevin Costner, the series star, made it clear he would not be available for much filming of the second part of the season. At this point, it's unclear if Costner will even return at all for Yellowstone. As Part One wrapped up, Costner's Governor Dutton faces an impeachment trial instigated by his adopted son, Jamie (portrayed by Wes Bentley), set to occur in the Capitol building in Helena, Montana. At the same time, Jamie's relationship with his sister reaches a critical juncture. Their traumatic past and escalating conflicts have brought them to a stark realization: the only end to this will come once the other is dead.

"I'm looking forward to giving them the ending of Yellowstone that was always the ending of Yellowstone back when I signed on in 2018 – so it's like... it's gonna be wild. And it's gonna be... you know, I can't really say much about it," said Reilly. "I can't say anything about it but I'm just looking forward to finishing the show for them in the way that the audience deserves, because the fans of that show have been incredible and so loyal."

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+. The final season is due to air in November. Stay tuned for more updates.

