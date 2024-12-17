The Yellowstone wagon train shows no signs of slowing down, as the Season 5B finale shattered records to become the biggest episode in the show’s history. The much-anticipated conclusion to the season drew a staggering 11.4 million viewers, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon and delivering its most-watched episode ever. According to Paramount, Yellowstone’s fifth season has proven to be its most successful yet. Season 5B’s viewership marked a 4% increase over the midseason finale (S5A), which previously garnered 10.3 million viewers.

The final episode, penned and directed by Taylor Sheridan, saw the climax to the storyline that saw Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) hunting her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), seeking vengeance for the death of their father, while Beth's husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) pursues her across the state of Montana. The episode was divisive with fans who felt the show had lost its way in its final episodes, but there's no denying what the numbers said in terms of success.

How Did the 'Yellowstone' Finale End?

In the end, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch was saved after Kayce (Luke Grimes) agreed to sell the land for the value per acre that it was originally purchased in the 1800s, handing it back to the Broken Rock Reservation, overseen by Gil Birmingham's Thomas Rainwater. Rainwater made the promise that the land would be cared for and never developed, and that the Dutton family would be allowed to remain buried there, following the earlier funeral of John Dutton III (Kevin Costner). Kayce also agreed a deal that allowed him to retain a pocket of land on the estate for his family to live and work, starting his own ranch.

Meanwhile, Beth finally got what she wanted as, following the burial of her father, she headed to her brother's home in Helena, Montana, and ambushed him after figuring out he was involved in John's murder. With the help of her husband, Rip, Beth fatally stabbed her brother and managed to make the whole thing look as if Jamie had attacked her, convincing the police and pointing them in the right direction. The cowboys on the ranch moved onto pastures new, while Rip and Beth headed for Dillon, Montana, to set up their new life, their new ranch and, most likely, their new spin-off series.

Yellowstone can be watched on demand on Peacock.

