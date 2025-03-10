Taylor Sheridan’s fingerprints are all over 1923, but according to one of the show's stars, Jerome Flynn, the Yellowstone creator never actually set foot on set during the production of the prequel’s second season, suggesting that he is perhaps not quite as hands on as some may have suspected. The former Game of Thrones star, who stars as Banner Creighton in 1923, recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that Sheridan left the hands-on directing to his trusted collaborators, specifically Ben Richardson, who was in charge of directing every episode of the season.

“He’s so close to Ben [Richardson] the director – who directed every episode – that they work together as a team, and he trusts him implicitly,” Flynn explained. “Taylor’s so busy working on the plethora of other stuff that’s coming through him. No, we never saw him on set.”

Sheridan’s workload has grown exponentially with the success of all of his projects, with 1923 being just one piece of his sprawling Yellowstone universe. Along with developing multiple spin-offs, he’s also involved in already-successful projects like Landman, Lioness, and 1883. With so much on his plate, it seems he’s found a system that allows him to write every word of a series without needing to be present for filming. That's a successful formula and it seems like Sheridan has found something of a cheat code. His confidence in Richardson's ability has allowed him to step away and focus on expanding his ever-growing slate of projects. The hands-off approach has clearly worked—1923 has been a massive hit for Paramount+.

Jerome Flynn Says Taylor Sheridan's Writing Deserves Praise

Flynn, who plays the Scottish sheep farmer Banner Creighton, praised Sheridan’s skills as a writer, particularly his ability to weave historical and emotional depth into mainstream entertainment.

“When I saw 1883 I was blown away actually. You could tell that he had a deep appreciation [for the history behind the series] and the impact of that on the First Nations people. There are layers and layers to it, and it opens the story up to a very mainstream popular audience to witness some very hard home truths in a way that hasn’t been done in such a way.”

And as for the trajectory that 1923 is on right now, Flynn teased a finale that will leave an impact and be memorable for everyone involved, as well as everyone watching.

“Emotionally raw and poignant? I’d say so… The whole crew, we were collectively conjuring this story. There are times where it felt like I didn’t need to act.”

1923 premieres new episodes on Sunday nights on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.