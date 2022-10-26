The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.

When 1923 was first announced and put into production it was set to be a single-season limited season. But, reportedly, Sheridan has decided the best way to do the prequel’s story justice is with two eight-episode seasons. It is being said that 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, the production companies behind Yellowstone and each of its spin-offs, have already given the second season the green light, and it is just a matter of getting the cast sign on to return, with negotiations currently underway.

1923 will follow a new generation of the Dutton family as they establish the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana, the focus of the parent series. The series will also explore the troubles the family faced during the Great Depression and prohibition-era America. Yellowstone fans were already excited with the prequel series was announced, but that excitement grew beyond regular fans of the series when audiences began to see the talent attached. Ford and Mirren joining the project instantly put the series on many people’s must-watch lists. The series will also star Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, and Timothy Dalton.

RELATED: Jennifer Ehle Joins 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923'

Reportedly, Sheridan also has plans for more spin-offs that would focus on the Dutton family and their ranch in the 40s and 60s. Further expanding the world Sheridan started with Yellowstone. Other spin-offs include 1883, which followed a post-Civil War Dutton family and in turn got its own spin-off in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and 6666, an upcoming modern-day set spin-off following a Texas ranch.

Sheridan, an Academy Award-nominated writer, is the true mastermind behind the whole franchise. He not only co-created Yellowstone but is the sole-credited creator of all of its spin-offs. He has also written almost every episode of Yellowstone and every episode of 1883, and he's expected to have a similar hands-on approach to writing the upcoming spin-offs. On top of all that, Sheridan has directed a handful of episodes as well. If Sheridan says 1923 needs a second season to be done right, anyone would be inclined to believe him.

1923 is expected to begin streaming on Paramount+ in December 2022. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the series and check out the Season 5 trailer for Yellowstone below: