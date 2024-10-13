Yellowstone may be coming to an end later this year, but the world around it will continue in The Madison, an off-shoot of the mainline show which has already assembled an A-list cast. Michelle Pfeiffer stars as a mother, who, while grappling with tragic loss as the matriarch of a New York family, finds herself heading a group transplanted to the rural and rugged landscape of Montana. She's joined by Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox and Patrick J. Adams, while the cast is further boosted by Elle Chapman as Pfeiffer's daughter Paige; Beau Garrett as Abigail, the second daughter; and Amiah Miller as Abigail's eldest child.

Miller recently spoke to MovieWeb while promoting her latest film Hold Your Breath, a period-set thriller in which she plays the daughter of a mother getting increasingly more troubled, played by the majestic Emmy-winning Sarah Paulson. During the interview she was asked about working on The Madison and her excitement was difficult to hide.

"It's a really special project, and I'm so grateful. It was such a dream come true. I've always wanted to work with Taylor Sheridan," Miller told MovieWeb. "I met him at the screen test. And you know, I fought for the role, and I booked it, and yeah, it's going really well. And we're filming right now in Montana, and I had never been there before. It's so beautiful, and everyone is so lovely... You're really gonna like the show."

Taylor Sheridan is a Busy Man

The flagship Yellowstone will have its final yeehaw next month. Sheridan has already created other shows in the Yeehawniverse through 1883 and 1923. The Madison will be the first spin-off that's contemporary to Yellowstone. 1883 starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May. 1923 stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The main characters of both shows have some kind of familial ties to the modern-day Duttons.

Miller continued sharing her love for Sheridan's many projects:

"1883 is my favorite of his. I mean, I love a period piece, obviously [given Hold Your Breath]. That one's my favorite. But he's so talented. He is such a busy man. Like, he will be editing one show and then writing another show, and then at the wrap party . And I'm just like, 'How are you doing all of this? I don't understand.' But yeah, he's such a force, and I'm so grateful that he believed in me and gave me the part. And he called me himself and offered . He was like, 'Hey Amiah, it's Taylor. You want to be in my show?' I was like, 'Yeah, I sure do, Taylor!"

Yellowstone returns for a final farewell this November, while a release date for The Madison is yet to be set, but it's likely to arrive at the tail end of 2025. You can catch up on Yellowstone on Peacock. Stay tuned for more details.

