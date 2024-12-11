The speculation has become a reality. Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have officially signed on for a Yellowstone follow-up series, according to a new report from Deadline. The pair will reprise their roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, the two fan-favorite characters, having officially closed deals to continue on. It's the second Yellowstone sequel series in the works, following the beginning of production on The Madison, which will star Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer as a New York family who come to Montana to start again.

Deadline also reports that the series will contain the word Yellowstone in its title. Ahead of Sunday's Season 5 finale of Yellowstone, there were a number of questions as to what happens next for the characters in the epic Western, with fans wondering who would still be alive at the end of the upcoming episode. The new series is expected to feature additional cast members from the original show alongside Reilly and Hauser, continuing the narrative threads left by Yellowstone Season 5B. Paramount Network, which previously advertised Season 5B as the final installment, has quietly shifted its messaging, now referring to Sunday’s finale as a “season finale” instead of a “series finale.”

The idea to switch to a spin-off series, rather than brand this as Season 6 of Yellowstone, came from Paramount, who were keen to have exclusive rights to the new season. They currently share the streaming rights to Yellowstone with NBC's Peacock streaming service.

Kelly Reilly Was Always Keen for More Beth Dutton

Speaking to Collider's Carly Lane prior to the release of the final season, Hauser hinted at the possibility of returning after they successfully land the flagship series, saying, "Down the road, if there’s something that happens, surely I would welcome it.” Meanwhile, Reilly praised Sheridan's writing and the journey she’s taken with Beth, also hinting at what might come next for the very angry but fun character — and even referred to appearing in a spin-off series centered on Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser).

“There’s a lot of rumor mill over the years, so much stuff that’s just not true that’s been written and you’re like, ‘Where has this come from?’ Until Taylor Sheridan comes to us both— he’s written every single word we’ve said for seven years —and [if] he’s inspired to write something for us, then great. And if not, this is a beautiful ending .”

The season finale of the current iteration of Yellowstone will air this Sunday on Paramount at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the highly exciting announcement that we will be getting more Yellowstone for years to come.

