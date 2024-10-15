The Yellowstone Cinematic Yeehawniverse is continuing to expand with the highly anticipated spin-off, The Madison. According to a report by Variety, Ben Schnetzner has become the latest cowboy to saddle up to the expansion of Yellowstone, joining a massive ensemble cast full of A-list names that may put the original series into the shade. Schnetzer joins a cast that includes the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett and Amiah Miller. Schnetzer's character is named Van, and he is said to be “a salt-of-the-earth and neighborly Montana rancher.” Sounds about right for Yellowstone. The series, which was previously under the working title of "2024" is officially described as “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” Kurt Russell is also reported to have signed on to the show, as per Yellowstone star Cole Hauser.

Schnetzer has recently joined the cast of the upcoming biopic about Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, also starring Lily James, and wrapped production on The Yellow Tie, a biopic about Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache. On television, Schnetzer is best known for leading the FX series Y: The Last Man and has also appeared in Three Body Problem, Happy Town, and The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair. His film credits include The Grizzlies, Goat, and Pride.

The 'Yellowstone' Universe is Expanding

At the time The Madison, under its working title of 2024, was announced, President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy celebrated the immense and consistent success of the Yellowstone series, teasing more to follow:

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started. On the heels of '1883' and '1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, '1944' and '2024,' will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Yellowstone returns for a final farewell this November, while a release date for The Madison is yet to be set, but it's likely to arrive towards the end of 2025, going by previous history. You can catch up on Yellowstone on Peacock. Stay tuned for more details.

