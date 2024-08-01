The Big Picture Hollywood icons Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer are expected to join the new Yellowstone spin-off, The Madison.

spin-off, The Madison. Patrick J. Adams is also in talks to star in the sequel series connected to the mainline show.

The spin-off is set to focus on a wealthy matriarch and family relocating to Montana after tragic deaths.

Hollywood legends Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer are locked in talks and appear set to join the latest Yellowstone spin-off from Taylor Sheridan, tentatively titled The Madison, according to a report by TVLine. Patrick J. Adams is also in negotiations to join the series, which is a sequel and will be connected to the mainline series of the show. The story is "rumored to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash."

News of the spin-off, first reported by Puck, added that the show would be set up during the events of the final episodes of the mainline series later this year. Puck added that original show stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who play Beth and Rip on the series that revolves around the Dutton family ranch in the famous Yellowstone National Park, alongside Luke Grimes, are all being lined up to appear in the series too — provided their contract negotiations go according to plan.

At the time the spin-off was announced, President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy celebrated the incredible success of the Yellowstone series, teasing more to follow:

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started. On the heels of '1883' and '1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, '1944' and '2024,' will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

What About Matthew McConaughey?

Last year, Sheridan explained in more detail how Matthew McConaughey had been lined up to star in the series, stating that they had put their heads together to exchange ideas even before Yellowstone had aired. It remains to be seen if Russell will now take on the role intended for McConaughey.

“We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.' [...] My idea of a spin-off is the same as my idea of a prequel — read into that what you will. There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

