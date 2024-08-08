Taylor Sheridan's New 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Lassoes Michelle Pfeiffer as Lead
Yellowstone (2018)
Follow
Followed
Follow with Notifications
Follow
Unfollow
Link copied to clipboard
Sign in to your Collider account
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
Taylor Sheridan's next foray into the Yellowstone universe has found its lead. Formerly titled 2024, the new series titled Madison will be led by Hollywood icon Michelle Pfeiffer.
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
Follow
Followed
Follow with Notifications
Follow
Unfollow