The Big Picture The sequel series to Yellowstone, The Madison, casts Patrick J. Adams as a young investment banker, joining Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Madison explores grief and human connection in Montana's Madison River valley, with Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett also joining the cast.

The final season of Yellowstone will air this fall.

Following the news earlier this month that Michelle Pfeiffer had joined the cast of The Madison, the sequel series to Yellowstone, the Taylor Sheridan-penned saga has just cast another big name to star alongside Pfeiffer in the shape of Patrick J. Adams, with the Suits star taking on the role of a young investment banker within the series. Adams, who became a household name as Mike Ross on the hit legal drama, will portray Russell McIntosh, a character described as someone who has followed the life path set before him from the beginning.

The Madison marks the first official sequel to the flagship series Yellowstone, with its highly anticipated final episodes premiering on November 10. This new series is billed as a heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, centering on a New York City family navigating life in Montana's Madison River valley.

Joining the cast alongside Adams are Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett. Chapman, making her TV debut, will play Paige McIntosh, a woman accustomed to the luxurious New York lifestyle funded by her parents and her investment banker husband. Garrett, known for her roles in Firefly Lane and The Good Doctor, takes on the role of Abigail Reese, a resilient and sardonic New Yorker who is a recently divorced mother of two.

How Will 'Yellowstone' End?

Close

The future of the show as it exists now could best be described at this point as "up in the air," following the dispute between Kevin Costner and Sheridan. At the end of Season 5, Part 1, Costner's Governor Dutton, is set to face an impeachment trial in Montana's state capitol building, in Helena, following a concentrated campaign by his adopted son, Jamie (played by Wes Bentley), to drive him out of office. However, since then, Costner has left the series and will not be returning, which certainly leaves a lot of story threads dangling. We do know, however, that Josh Lucas will return as the younger incarnation of John Dutton.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Jamie and his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) has deteriorated to an all-time low. Their toxic and volatile interactions have now escalated to the point where both believe that the only resolution to their conflict is through the death of the other. As for Lucas, his portrayal spans critical moments in John Dutton's life, including his efforts to maintain control over the family's vast landholdings, personal tragedies, and the origins of the family's enduring conflicts with neighboring communities and adversaries. With Costner unlikely to return to complete the story, Sheridan might rely more heavily on flashbacks to provide closure to John Dutton's story.

How the younger Duttons end their story and end up in Madison remains to be seen, but Sheridan has done a grand job to date on Yellowstone and hopefully the big man sticks the landing. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Madison and Yellowstone.

Watch on Peacock