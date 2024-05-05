The Big Picture Cole Hauser hints that he and Kelly Reilly may return in one of Taylor Sheridan's planned Yellowstone spin-offs.

Reilly dismisses rumors of salary disputes and emphasizes focusing on giving the main show a strong finish.

Yellowstone's final season is expected to air in November, stay tuned for updates on potential spin-offs.

The future of Yellowstone still remains up in the air at the moment, with any chat over a sequel series being kept very close to the vest of Taylor Sheridan. Still, if the words of Cole Hauser are to be believed, roles for he and his on-screen wife Kelly Reilly are very much at the forefront of the director's plans. Yellowstone, created by Sheridan, has been a major success, blending drama, Western, and crime elements into a compelling story about the Dutton family. The show's success has spawned several spin-offs, including 1883 and 1923, which explore the Dutton family history.

With star Kevin Costner leaving the series (and then making overtures to return), Sheridan laid plans for a follow-up series which has seen Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer linked, but thanks to the delays caused by the strikes last year, plus Costner's departure, the mainline series still needs to be concluded. Wrapping up the hit Paramount+ series is Hauser's priority, but he's got his eye on the future — a future that includes Reilly, too.

Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming spin-off, hinting at his involvement beyond the show's final season. In an interview with Country Living, Hauser said, “I’m so focused on finishing Yellowstone the way it needs to be finished right now — well, just the show itself." He continued, "We’ll see where that leads, but I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself and some of the other cast. I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that, but right now it’s just, let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can.”

Kelly Reilly Says 'Yellowstone' Salary Discussions Are "Nonsense"

Last month, Reilly attempted to dispel any rumors that their participation in the sequel would be held up over the supposed financial disputes, telling fans "don't believe everything you read" and describing the reports as "nonsense." She said:

"I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it. That's what I care about. I'm sort of prepping for that now [and] that's my tunnel vision thing that I care about most. And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know. Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But we're gonna, you know, let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see."

Yellowstone's final season is due to air in November this year. The series can be streamed on Paramount. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the fate of 2024.

