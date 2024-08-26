The Yellowstone universe continues to expand, and it's bringing in some big names for its latest installment. Lost alum Matthew Fox is set to co-star alongside the legendary Michelle Pfeiffer in The Madison, a new series from the ever-prolific Taylor Sheridan. Known for creating and expanding the Yellowstone universe with shows like 1883 and 1923, Sheridan is now turning his attention to a heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Montana's Madison River Valley.

Fox, who became a household name as Jack Shephard on Lost, will be stepping into the shoes of Paul, a self-reliant bachelor with a deep love for the outdoors. This marks a significant return to television for Fox, who has been largely absent from the small screen since Lost ended in 2010. His character, Paul, is expected to bring a rugged, solitary presence to the series, likely complementing the emotional depth and complexity of Pfeiffer's character.

Pfeiffer, a three-time Oscar nominee and one of Hollywood's most enduring talents, will portray a mother grappling with loss. Her character is the matriarch of a New York City family that finds itself transplanted to the rural and rugged landscape of Montana. Joining them in this complex narrative are Suits star Patrick J. Adams, who plays Pfeiffer's on-screen son-in-law; Elle Chapman as Pfeiffer's daughter Paige; Beau Garrett as Abigail, the second daughter; and Amiah Miller as Abigail's eldest child.

How Will 'Yellowstone' Lead Into 'The Madison'?

Image via ABC

The future of the show remains uncertain, especially in light of the ongoing dispute between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan. As of the conclusion of Season 5, Part 1, Costner's character, Governor John Dutton, was poised to face an impeachment trial in Montana's state capitol, Helena, driven by the machinations of his adopted son, Jamie (played by Wes Bentley). However, Costner's departure from the series has left many narrative threads unresolved. It is confirmed, though, that Josh Lucas will reprise his role as the younger John Dutton.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Jamie and his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) has reached a new level of toxicity. Their bitter rivalry has escalated to the point where both siblings believe that the only way to resolve their conflict is through the other's death. Lucas's portrayal in flashbacks captures key moments in John Dutton's life, including his struggle to hold onto the family's land, personal tragedies, and the origins of their longstanding feuds with neighboring communities. With Costner's return unlikely, Sheridan may need to rely more on flashbacks to bring John Dutton's story to a satisfying conclusion.

As for how the younger Duttons will conclude their journey and transition into The Madison, that remains to be seen. Sheridan has delivered a compelling narrative so far in Yellowstone, and fans are hopeful that he will deliver a fitting conclusion. Keep an eye on Collider for the latest updates on The Madison and Yellowstone.