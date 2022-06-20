Fans of Yellowstone and 1883 are no strangers to going back in time and revisiting origin stories, so they won’t mind that the new spin-off is dropping nine years from its original premise in order to have a slightly different setting. 1923 is the new title of the upcoming Paramount+ series in the Yellowstone-verse, which was formerly called 1932. The origin story will chronicle some hard times for the Dutton family as they struggle through one of America’s biggest crises. The series is set to premiere this December.

According to Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios, the change in the title reflects some elements that have been worked into the main arcs during production. The two biggest events that will be encompassed by the new series is the end of World War I (which happened in 1918) and the start of the Prohibition (which started in 1920), which certainly had lingering effects on the plot, but bringing the setting closer to those events will make them have a more immediate effect in the storylines.

Not that 1923 wasn’t already a must-watch. Last month, Paramount+ announced that two Hollywood A-listers are set to star in it: Academy Award winner Dame Helen Mirren (The Queen) and Academy Award nominee and living legend Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones, Star Wars). Their roles have not yet been disclosed, but it’s safe to say they’ll be major players in the story and their talent will greatly help elevate the quality of the limited series.

1923 has a great shot of being yet another win for Paramount+: the first spin-off series from Yellowstone, 1883, made history in the streaming platform by becoming the most-watched show ever on its global catalog. The series is also set to expand its story soon. Flagship series Yellowstone returns to Season 5 in November.

The highly anticipated spin-off series expands a successful partnership between Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan. The Academy Award winner has written some acclaimed movies like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River, but he really came to life on TV. Aside from Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923, the screenwriter and producer has created a slate of shows for the streamer, including Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming Lioness, Tulsa King, Land Man, and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

Paramount+ premieres 1923 in December. A specific release window is yet to be announced.

You can check out the official synopsis for the series below: