The upcoming second season of 1923, the prequel to Yellowstone and sequel to 1883, will be leaving its familiar Montana setting for a new filming location. According to a new report, 1923 season 2 will shoot at ATX Film Studios in South Austin, Texas, instead of returning to Montana. 1923 follows the lives of Jacob and Cara Dutton, played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as they navigate life on their Montana ranch after World War I. The show received positive reviews and was a hit with viewers, leading to its renewal in February 2023. However, delays caused by the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resulted in the production losing its Butte Civic Center sound stage last summer.

Now, the Austin Business Journal reports that 1923 season 2 will not film in Montana at all. The production will relocate to South Austin, Texas. While season 1 also filmed in South Africa, Malta, and Kenya, it remains unclear if any additional location shooting outside of Texas will take place for the new season. J.P. Gallagher, the chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County, shared his thoughts with the Montana Standard:

"The decision to film the Yellowstone series of 1923 in Texas is disappointing. Nevertheless, we respect the production team's decision and acknowledge that these choices are influenced by factors beyond our control. We were in talks with the production about 1923 coming back to Butte because of the positive experience they had here, but state tax incentive programs were a major factor for the production to move to Texas."

How Integral Is Montana to 'Yellowstone'?

The original Yellowstone series, set in the state, follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as he strives to protect his land. While 1883 starts outside of Montana, it ends there, with the series filming both in Texas and Montana. Paradise Valley, in particular, is a significant location in the emotional finale of 1883. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the series, has made it clear that 1883 will not have a second season. However, Montana continues to be central in 1923, as Jacob and Cara deal with challenges like droughts, Prohibition, and the beginning of the Great Depression. The real-world history of the state lends a great hand to the story being told, as a result, making Montana an integral part of the Yellowstone universe.

The decision to move the filming of 1923 season 2 to Texas raises questions about how this will affect the show. While it's likely that the visual style will remain consistent, the change in location could be explained within the season's storyline. Despite the move, many elements of the show will remain, but it is evident that 1923 is leaving behind a core part of its identity. As the new season begins production in Texas, fans are left to wonder how the change will influence the story and setting of 1923. With its strong connection to Montana, the move marks a significant shift for the series.

