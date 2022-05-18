After being announced as a Paramount+ exclusive, the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 6666 is moving from streaming to linear. According to Deadline, the change happens as Paramount defines the best strategy to ensure the Western universe created by Taylor Sheridan keeps reaching a growing audience.

6666 is expected to tell the story of the Four Sixes Ranch, one of the most famous real-life properties in the United States. Sheridan bought the Texas property last year, and some scenes of Season 4 of Yellowstone were shot on the historic ranch. However, instead of following the Dutton family, the prequel will focus on a period when the Comanches still ruled over West Texas. That means 6666 will open the Sheridan-verse to new possibilities, as the series tells a story set two centuries before Yellowstone events.

6666 is one of the three Yellowstone spinoffs Sheridan is developing as part of his overall deal with Paramount. Last year, Paramount+ released the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883, starring Sam Elliot, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. The prequel series follows the first generation of the Dutton family to set roots in the West, building the ranch that shows up in the present-time events of Yellowstone. The prequel proved to be a hit, bringing around 4.9 million viewers during its premiere episode.

While Season 2 of 1883 has not been officialized, Paramount already confirmed it’s determined to produce more content following the same characters. Besides that, there’s a second prequel in development, 1932. Set during the alcohol prohibition era in the United States and the Great Depression,1932 will follow a new generation of the Duttons as they established the ranch dynasty of the family. That means the Dutton family saga will keep expanding toward different generations, as we learn more about the ancestors of patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

As for Yellowstone, the original series was renewed for a fifth season after beating audience records with Season 4. The series follows the Duttons as they try to keep control over the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Set in the present time, Yellowstone is a unique kind of Western, one that is connected to the current world instead of just reaching out to the past. So far, the show has dealt with unsolved murders, conflicts with an expanding town, and uneasy alliances with other players in the agricultural game.

There’s still no release date for 6666 or 1932. However, Season 5 of Yellowstone is already in production, which means we’ll see more of modern time Duttons before turning our eyes towards the prequels.

