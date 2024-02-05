The Big Picture Drama unfolds off-screen as Yellowstone stars seek pay raises for the planned spin-off series featuring Matthew McConaughey.

Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes are demanding significant pay raises, with Reilly reportedly seeking $1.5 million per episode.

Despite the potential conflict, the spin-off is set to feature new characters and stories while the familiar faces of Beth, Rip, and Kayce help transition viewers into the new show.

Season 5 Part 2 of Yellowstone isn't expected to arrive until later this year, but drama has still managed to find a way onto the ranch in the meantime. Following Kevin Costner's falling out with series mastermind Taylor Sheridan over his role and pay, several of the show's other stars - Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes - are threatening to pull out of the planned spin-off series featuring Matthew McConaughey in the lead role. According to the industry newsletter Puck, the actors behind Beth, Rip, and Kayce are all seeking significant pay raises, and their decision about whether to accept Paramount and 101 Studios's final offers will have to come this week.

Reilly was reportedly seeking the most of the trio, topping out at a staggering $1.5 million per episode while Hauser is aiming for $1.25 million, a $550,000 raise from his Yellowstone pay. Grimes's specific demands are unknown, but it's said he's asking for relatively little compared to his co-stars. Things could get ugly from here, as, thanks to their pay-or-play deals, the trio is also set for another payday for Season 6 of the parent series, even though it's not happening thanks to the aforementioned Costner conflict. The studios are allegedly planning to apply that pending salary to the stars' proposed raises, but the three are already planning to push back against that proposal.

Early details from the modern-day spin-off, which has already been greenlit, indicated that the presence of the Dutton clan would be limited to make way for new characters and stories outside the titular ranch. Sheridan never considered them for the show initially, according to the report, but was convinced by the idea of using their characters as a gateway into the new show for viewers. All three have earned considerable recognition for Yellowstone, with Rip, Kayce, and especially Beth becoming some of the most popular characters in Sheridan's universe. Assuming pay can be worked out, which Puck points out seems plausible, the veterans would stick around for a while to ensure the new show finds its footing.

The New 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Could Boast Some Serious Star Power

Sheridan previously teased that he wanted his new spin-off to be enjoyable even without having watched the parent series for context. Part of making that possible requires a strong incoming cast to take the reins. McConaughey was the perfect choice to lead as a prominent Texan who had long desired a spot in this world, but he may have another acclaimed co-star accompanying him. Reportedly, three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer is in talks for a leading role, though nothing is for certain yet. For as exciting as that all sounds, there's still little known about the show, and it's likely a long way off considering Yellowstone won't air its final episodes until November.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the cast of the new spin-off as decisions are made about the cast and their future. In the meantime, check out our guide for everything you need to know before Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 finally airs.