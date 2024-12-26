It seems as if the main Yellowstone story has finally come to a close, but that doesn't mean that there isn't more Taylor Sheridan material worth exploring. In fact, with the news of a new spin-off sequel, with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, the door for further continuations remains open. Given how the neo-Western drama ended, there's one Yellowstone Universe spin-off idea that we hope Paramount and Sheridan opt to pursue further, even if it's simply a limited event: What's next for the people of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation?

'Yellowstone' Could Pivot to the New Stewards of the Land

Image via Paramount Network

With an ending that many of us saw coming all the way back in the prequel series 1883, Taylor Sheridan's decision to end Yellowstone by returning the bulk of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch over to the people of Broken Rock was a controversial one. After having vowed to take John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) land way back in the first season, Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) purchased it from Beth and Kayce (Luke Grimes), and any trace of the Yellowstone brand was thus removed. Whether you liked this ending or not, there's no denying that there's a new story now to be told. Characters like Mo (Moses Brings Plenty), who brings traditional Indigenous values and culture to Yellowstone, have been fan favorites for years, and it's time that the Paramount Network drama finally leans into that.

We've seen what it looks like when the Dutton family honors the land. We've seen how they arrived on it in 1883, and how they fought to preserve and build it into what it is today (per 1923, the upcoming 1944, and all those Josh Lucas flashbacks). In the 21st century, we've even seen the final years of the ranch and how John and his children fought to keep it out of the hands of those who would develop it. But if the people of Broken Rock are now set on restoring the land to its proper significance, and have effectively annexed it into the reservation, what exactly does that look like? How will Rainwater implement these changes, and will there be others who wish to stop them? Will Governor Steven Rawlings (Gareth Williams) try to fight Rainwater regarding the future of a Rhode Island-sized piece of land in Montana? Will Market Equities try to buy the reservation out? Beth and Rip may have moved on from Paradise Valley, but that doesn't mean everyone else has.

Considering that Kayce and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) have also remained at the Duttons' east camp, having put a new home of their own together, maybe they too could factor into Rainwater's plans. We've seen Monica fight to protect the women of the Rez in the past, but maybe now, she could use her teaching abilities for a different cause, one at the heart of the very land her husband's ancestors once protected. Early on in the series, Kayce and Monica's son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), was seen as a branch between these two peoples. A Broken Rock-centric continuation may just lean further into that.

'Yellowstone' Often Neglected Its Indigenous Cast (Though the Prequels Didn't)

We've noted before that Yellowstone has always had a problem highlighting its Indigenous cast, particularly Gil Birmingham, who needed something more interesting to do than simply stand around and wax his frustrations. In Season 5 Part 2 alone, we had not one, but two scenes with Rainwater and Mo gazing at the oil pipeline noting that they "need to do something" about it before any action is finally taken in the super-sized Season 5 finale. While the prequel shows, 1883 and 1923, do a far better job highlighting the Native stories woven into the Dutton narrative, the flagship show never tackled much on the Rez. Compared to other neo-Westerns like Longmire, Dark Winds, or even Netflix's latest drama, Territory, Yellowstone often missed the mark.

But a Broken Rock-based continuation could change that. Much like how Taylor Sheridan's directorial debut, Wind River, tackled the harshness of the titular reservation, so too could this franchise if Paramount were interested. Characters like Thomas Rainwater, Monica Dutton, and Mo all have serious potential within the greater Yellowstone story, and it's about time for them to finally get to see the spotlight. Some of us aren't quite ready to give up on the Dutton Ranch just yet, and even if the ranch itself no longer exists, the land is a major player in the Yellowstone universe, a character in itself that pushes the narrative forward. If that story is to continue, this is how.