The Yellowstone universe is continuing to expand in a manner that the Dutton family would never have approved of on their once great ranch. Taylor Sheridan’s latest spinoff series, The Madison, has added four new cast members as production continues on the highly anticipated project. Variety reports that Kevin Zegers (The Rookie: Feds), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Alaina Pollack (On Call, ), and Danielle Vasinova(1923, The Bay) have all joined the series, set in the picturesque Madison River valley of Montana.

Vasinova, in particular, continues Sheridan's tradition of using actors from his previous shows — in this case, 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series — in other shows, similar to Dawn Olivieri and Michelle Randolph in Lioness and Landman, respectively, having first appeared in Yellowstone and 1883. They join previously announced stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, Ben Schnetzer, and Amiah Miller.

The official logline for The Madison describes it as a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” While details about the plot remain under wraps, the new cast additions do offer a few clues about the story’s direction.

Who Will the New Additions to 'The Madison' Be?

Close

Zegers will play Cade, described as “Stacy’s (Pfeiffer) new neighbor, asked to look out for the place until the family showed up.” That does suggest he should have a fairly sizeable role in the series. Pollack will play Macy, the youngest daughter of Abigail (Beau Garrett), who grew up within New York City’s elite circles, while Spence takes on the role of Liliana Weeks, Stacy’s friend and fellow member of the NYC upper crust, hinting that connections to the family’s past may linger as they settle in Montana.

Finally, Vasinova will play Kestrel, “an indigenous woman married to a Montana rancher who lives with her family on a double-wide trailer on their ranch", which suggests that the clash between the indigenous population and the interlopers that was a key theme of Yellowstone from the start will come back in new ways. The Madison is currently in production, but it remains unclear if The Madison will follow Yellowstone’s lead with a Paramount Network debut before moving to Paramount+ or if it will launch exclusively on the streaming platform.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Madison. You can find other Yellowstone spin-offs such as 1923 on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+