The Big Picture Yellowstone is set to conclude after the final season.

The speculated sequel might feature McConaughey in a leading role.

Yellowstone's star Kelly Reilly has called spin-off rumors "nonsense."

With the announcement that Yellowstone will conclude after its upcoming final season, the focus has shifted to several spin-off projects in the pipeline. The beloved Western series has already led to the creation of two spin-offs, 1883 and 1923. Additionally, there are reports of three more spin-offs under consideration, one of which is expected to star Matthew McConaughey in a leading role, as well as a rumored role for Michelle Pfeiffer.

This new sequel series is speculated to also feature Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes returning to their roles as Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Kayce Dutton, respectively — which would make sense if the series is to be a sequel. However, reports from the newsletter Puck suggested that negotiations around their participation were proving to be an issue and that the central trio were asking for too much money to participate. However, speaking to Radio Times, Reilly immediately poured cold water on the speculation, telling fans "don't believe everything you read" and dismissing the reports as "nonsense."

"I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it. That's what I care about. I'm sort of prepping for that now [and] that's my tunnel vision thing that I care about most. And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know. Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But we're gonna, you know, let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see."

Will There Be a 'Yellowstone' Sequel Series?

That's the plan. At the time Kevin Costner announced his departure from the mainline series, speculation mounted that McConaughey would be headlining the sequel series, tentatively titled 2024. Last year, Sheridan spoke about McConaughey's role in the series and explained a bit more about what the plot might be.

"He seems like a natural fit. We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.'"

Sheridan also noted that the series would retain the core themes of Yellowstone adding that: "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

Yellowstone's final season is due to air in November this year. The series can be streamed on Paramount. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the fate of 2024.

