Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone series has championed a television renaissance for the Western genre in recent years, with two adored spinoffs, 1883 and 1923, helping cement the franchise's broad and lasting appeal. Recently, the latter spinoff began its second season, earning a perfect 100% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and plenty of strong reviews. Because of this, the show has not just shot to the top of Paramount+'s streaming charts but maintained its domination, topping the chart every day of the past week.

Seemingly, waiting each week for a new 1923 Season 2 episode has been driving fans back (or narratively forward) in time, looking for their Yellowstone fix by heading back to where it all began. As of March 17, 2025, Yellowstone has entered the top 10 of streaming service Peacock, hitting the #2 spot against a strong catalog of shows currently in the middle of new seasons. This comes over three months since Yellowstone officially ended, with the Season 5 finale, "Life Is a Promise," earning a decent 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Just four episodes of the ongoing second season of 1923 have been released thus far, with the March 16-debuting fourth episode, "Journey the Rivers of Iron," earning plenty of positive praise in the immediate aftermath. The countdown is now officially on for the next episode, as 1923 Season 2 enters its second half, and the harsh winter conditions of this Dutton family drama reach new chaotic heights. Titled "Only Gunshots to Guide Us," a synopsis for the upcoming 1923 episode reads, "The search for Teonna continues; Alexandra and Spencer find their footing on two different trains."

What Other Shows Are in Peacock's Top 10?