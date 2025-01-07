Piper Perabo had all the right stuff to fit into the cutthroat world of Yellowstone as Summer Higgins. An environmentalist and vegan faced to confront a more brutal environment dominated by cowboys, she eventually became a main love interest for Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton. As a recurring presence throughout Season 4 and Season 5, Perabo's Summer added an intriguing jolt of different energy to the series, despite creator Taylor Sheridan never being quite sure what to do with her.

In a series where Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton served as the primary female lead within a cast of predominantly male characters, Perabo's arrival as Summer was a welcome change, and seemed to foreshadow that she’d be taking on a bigger role in the back half of the series. Unfortunately, she didn’t; even her dramatic feud with Beth, which began when Summer started a relationship with John Dutton, went nowhere, as Sheridan instead allowed Summer to fade into the background and eventually depart the show altogether in its fifth season.

Summer Could've Elevated the Stakes of 'Yellowstone' After John Dutton's Death

Close

Summer Higgins is a firecracker from the first moment she's introduced in Yellowstone, meeting John Dutton at an animal rights protest downtown — while handcuffed, no less. As she proclaims that her body is her protest, Perabo expertly delivers Sheridan's biting dialogue, and has great chemistry with Costner. But her story had nowhere to go but downhill from then on. The way her narrative plays out, primarily focusing on her romance with John and the conflict with Beth that results, is borderline immature. Some of Sheridan's weakest writing happens in Beth and Summer's first meeting, which sets the stage for Summer's treatment on the show — largely devoted to a childish rivalry.

Dislike between the women first blooms when Beth first encounters Summer in the Yellowstone's kitchen while she's wearing nothing but John Dutton's shirt. Beth immediately picks up a knife with the intent of stabbing Summer, already hurling insults at the other woman in the process. It's a bonkers move, even for the hot-headed Dutton daughter, and a disappointing regression for these two female characters in a television era filled with rich, complex women. This first encounter sets the tone for Perabo and her character for the rest of her time on Yellowstone.