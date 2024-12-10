Taylor Sheridan has appeared many times in Yellowstone, the series he created and writes practically himself. In the second to last episode of Season 5, Sheridan’s cowboy character, Travis Wheatley, returns for an extended cameo. Typically, the character that Sheridan casts himself in is infrequent and not time-consuming. The episode “Give the World Away,” however, has an extended cowboy sequence where Sheridan even cast Bella Hadid as Travis’ girlfriend. As an experienced horseman himself, Sheridan shows his prowess through many impressive horseback sequences. While this may seem like a deviation from events, especially following last week’s Yellowstone death, director Christina Voros let The Hollywood Reporter in on the joy behind the episode.

“It was wonderful to see Taylor -- again, in a full-circle moment -- have fun in a way that is such an incorporation of life imitating, art imitating life in terms of it being shot in a place that he has built. He’s known as this writer of these great American Western TV sagas, but he’s also a cowboy and a tremendous horseman, and spends as much time doing that part of his personality and his life as he does writing the stories about that.”

There is still a question if showing off these skills to such a degree is serving the television series, but no one can say that the Hell Or High Water writer isn’t concerned with portraying the cowboy lifestyle accurately.

Taylor Sheridan Is Devoted To Authenticity

Image via Paramount Network

One could argue that Taylor Sheridan is a cowboy first and a writer second. In recent years, the actor-turned-showrunner has been more interested in portraying the cowboy lifestyle on screen with his many Yellowstone-related spin-offs. Sheridan even bought Bosque Ranch, which the Yellowstone production films in the episode in question. All of this passion for the subject material means that viewers see the real thing onscreen. Christina Voros also told The Hollywood Reporter that Sheridan is so devoted to showing the real way of cowboy life that he prefers to cast real cowboys instead of training actors to ride horses. Putting in authentic cowboys like himself adds to the realism of the series.

The real question now is how Yellowstone will reach its climactic conclusion after all the off-set drama. Kevin Costner’s public departure from the series put a strain on the narrative for the latter half of the season, and now it’s unclear if this will be the end or not. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have been in conversations about potentially returning. No matter what the decision, however, fans are eager to see if Yellowstone sticks the landing. The season finale of the series will air on the Paramount Channel on Sunday at 8 pm EST.