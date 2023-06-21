After entertaining the world for half a decade, Kevin Costner is officially set to leave Yellowstone soon. The actor played John Dutton III over the course of five seasons, leading the engaging drama about a man trying to make his ranch profitable while protecting his family. There's no denying that Costner delivered an emotional powerhouse of a performance, leaving behind a legacy that created an entire franchise for the network. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Sheridan, the creator of all of the series from the Yellowstone universe, spoke about Costner's exit:

My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did. My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered. His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.

The whole Dutton story began back in 2018, when John was introduced as an older man who wanted to spend time with the grandson he never really got to meet. Due to his complicated relationship with his son, Kayce (Luke Grimes), John never really got to be a part of his grandson's life. The protagonist of the series decided it was time to change that, as he wanted his family to be close to one another. His plan would see complications arrive in the form of people who wanted to take his cattle away, setting the stage for an ongoing conflict about honor and responsibility.

The latest season of Yellowstone would take the drama to new heights, as John was gravely injured after he was shot several times. This would upset Kayce, who is now working as a special government agent, but in the middle of the conflict, he also got shot. Tensions arise when Jamie (Wes Bentley) is believed to be the prime suspect behind the attacks by Beth (Kelly Reilly) setting the stage for an intense confrontation involving several members of the Dutton family. Even if Costner's John is no longer the main character in the series, his children will make sure to lead the family into the future.

The Yellowstone Universe Continues

Whatever happens with the ranch during modern times, the Yellowstone universe has expanded up to a point where there's always a new Dutton story to enjoy across history. One of the show's spin-offs, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story, is in the middle of continuing the narrative they established during their debut season. As of right now, filming for the second installment is currently paused due to the Writers Guild of America strike, but when studios finally deliver a fair offer to the people who work so hard with bringing characters and ideas to life, 1923 will be back on track.

