It's hard to imagine a world where the megahit Yellowstone isn't led by Kevin Costner as John Dutton. The veteran star is a regular of the Western genre and the perfect fit for a series about the clash between the modern world and the rural way of life. While Costner was always Taylor Sheridan's first choice to power Yellowstone forward, he revealed in a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he nearly cast another major star as the Dutton family patriarch - Robert Redford.

Before landing with Paramount and becoming a frequent record-setter at the Paramount Network, Sheridan had pitched the concept to HBO executives with hopes of landing the series on the premium network. He presented Yellowstone with Costner as his ideal lead, but they came back with their own ideas for who should be John Dutton. "They said, ‘We want Robert Redford,’” Sheridan told THR. "They said, ‘If you can get us Robert Redford, we’ll greenlight the pilot." Redford, like Costner, is another Oscar-winning Western veteran who was a force in the industry across a decades-long career with iconic roles like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to his name. Yellowstone would've brought him back into the Western genre and could've been a solid career sendoff for the veteran.

Sheridan, proving his ability to keep landing A-list talent, was able to get his man, but executives had yet another curveball to throw him. "I drive to Sundance and spend the day with him and he agrees to play John Dutton," he said. "I call the senior vice president in charge of production and say, ‘I got him!’ ‘You got who?’ ‘Robert Redford.’ ‘What?!‘ ‘You said if I got Robert Redford, you’d greenlight the show.’ And he says — and you can’t make this shit up — ‘We meant a Robert Redford type.’"

HBO Executives Thought Yellowstone Was Too Middle America for the Network

Sick of being strung along by HBO executives, Sheridan and Yellowstone co-creator John Linson attended a crisis meeting with the network vp in order to determine why HBO wouldn't greenlight the show. They ultimately saw the eventual hit Western series as too Middle America for what HBO normally platforms, taking digs at rural life. The off-putting comments ultimately swayed Sheridan's decision to find a new home for the series, as he recalled:

"We go to lunch in some snazzy place in West L.A. And [Yellowstone co-creator] John Linson finally asks: ‘Why don’t you want to make it?’ And the vp goes: ‘Look, it just feels so Middle America. We’re HBO, we’re avant-garde, we’re trendsetters. This feels like a step backward. And frankly, I’ve got to be honest, I don’t think anyone should be living out there [in rural Montana]. It should be a park or something.’"

Sheridan and Linson would make those coastal elite disses come back to bite HBO, turning Yellowstone into a veritable television universe with a beloved main series and two successful and incredibly starry spinoffs with more on the way. As a final dig at the network, Sheridan even incorporated those comments into a Season 2 episode where a New York magazine reporter dares to insult Montana in front of Jamie (Wes Bentley) and pays the ultimate price for it.

While those comments didn't sit well with Sheridan or Linson, it was the executives' criticisms of the fan-favorite Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) that really bothered the creator. As she appeared in the show, Beth was one of Yellowstone's most complex characters who could switch between being menacing and vulnerable. Thanks to a powerful performance by Reilly, she's elevated as the heart of the series and, thanks to her cutthroat business bona fides, she's arguably the best character to take the reins of the ranch.

All the qualities that fans love about Beth, however, weren't as appealing to executives at HBO who saw her as too "abrasive" for audiences "‘We want to tone her down. Women won’t like her.’ They were wrong, because Beth says the quiet part out loud every time. When someone’s rude to you in a restaurant, or cuts you off in the parking lot, Beth says the thing you wish you’d said." Sheridan wasn't going to let executives tear up what would become one of his best characters. "So I said to them, ‘OK, everybody done? Who on this call is responsible for a scripted show that you guys have on the air? Oh, you’re not? Thanks.’ And I hung up. They never called back."

Yellowstone is gearing up for its end with Season 5 Part 2 due out later this year. The series can be exclusively streamed through Peacock. Check out the trailer for Season 5 below.