Taylor Sheridan has been hitting the jackpot since the release of Yellowstone; all the ideas he'd had for various spin-offs and cowboy-inspired series were greenlit and ended up being fairly successful. But, his career is a lot more than just writing shows about horse-riding governors and large family histories; Sheridan is also a master of suspense and a writer talented at creating tense and exciting stories.

Sheridan comes from a ranching background himself, so it's no wonder stories like Yellowstone are natural to him. But, his first script, Sicario, garnered lots of attention for being an intense and dark story, propelling his screenwriting credibility and career. For people who liked Yellowstone while it was on streaming, they can replace that ranch-shaped hole in their hearts by revisiting other Sheridan's projects. They may not all be completely similar to it, but have that signature Taylor Sheridan vibe that viewers will love.

10 'Sicario' (2015)

Starring Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro