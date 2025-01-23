Taylor Sheridan has been working hard on creating his Yellowstone legacy. An idea was born into his mind, and he probably didn't know just how much his fictional family, Dutton, would win over fans across the globe. Yellowstone blends several genres, with the primary being neo-Western, and it follows the Dutton family with John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) as the owner and boss of Montana's biggest ranch, Yellowstone. Despite Costner's departure in the final season, Yellowstone had massive viewership until its final moments. Though the show ended at the beginning of this year, its legacy lives on, mostly thanks to Sheridan's other spin-off ideas and his undying enthusiasm to keep the universe going.

There have so far been two prequels to the Dutton family saga, 1883 and 1923, and both were incredibly popular and great additions to the lore. While 1923 also has season two slated for February 2025, the fate of four other upcoming spin-offs isn't well known. With so many plans to create this entire universe, Sheridan must be terribly busy; however, no matter when his shows come out, folks will still be excited about watching them—some more than others, but excited nonetheless. The four expected spin-offs are varied: two directly relate to Yellowstone's storyline, one is another prequel, and the fourth is a Yellowstone-adjacent story. This universe is vast and will continue to expand for as long as Taylor Sheridan wants, basically.

4 '1944'

Another Spin-off/Prequel That Follows '1923' and '1883'

With 1923 currently following John Dutton III's great-uncle Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) setting up the Yellowstone ranch in Montana and going through the Great Depression, it also shows his uncle, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar), on his adventures across Africa. Spencer meets the aristocratic Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), and the two fall in love at first sight. Though it's unclear what 1944 will be about, Spencer and Alexandra are often the best part of 1923, and following them would be a great way to continue the ongoing Dutton saga. There's also John Dutton III's supposed grandfather, Jack (Darren Mann), who's shown in anticipation of getting married to Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph); when the two say their vows in private and Elizabeth announces her pregnancy to Jack, the opportunity opens for season 2 of 1923 to introduce their newborn as John Dutton III's father, John Dutton Sr. (potentially).

Since not a lot is known about the series, apart from the fact that it's on hold, as Taylor Sheridan himself said for The Hollywood Reporter, some hints can be picked up from its name. Of course, the biggest hint is the name itself: 1944. As both 1883 and 1923 took place during their titular years, 1944 will, too. Also, historically, this is the time of WWII, so some members of the Dutton family may either be enlisted or somehow connected to the US army that fought on the battlefields. 1944 is just a year before the war's end, so the story may jump into an already established situation that will gradually be built up and explained through flashbacks. Despite a lack of specific information about 1944, expectations and excitement are pretty high; all that's left to see is when Sheridan plans to resume the show's creation, as well as how 1923 ends, as it's certain to set up the storyline for the next prequel.