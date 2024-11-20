The Yellowstone phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down despite some controversy over the direction the purported final season of the show seems to be taking. Paramount+ announced that the Season 5B premiere of the Dutton family drama is officially the platform’s #1 premiere for any series internationally on launch day, surpassing all previous Yellowstone debuts. It's another clear sign of just how much of a cultural juggernaut the show has become ever since it was released. And it's not just in the American heartlands that the show is a hit, as the figures have shown.

Ahead of the season’s release, Yellowstone dominated Paramount+’s international streaming landscape, and it was the top driver of both subscriptions and minutes watched across all available markets. In the U.S., the premiere episode grew by 29% from Live Same Day to Live +3 ratings, with a staggering 21 million-plus viewers tuning in, enough to easily make it the most-watched Yellowstone premiere night in the show’s history. Currently, Yellowstone Season 5B is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK, Latin America, France, and Canada, with availability in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria set for next year. In the U.S., the show airs on Paramount Network.

Will This Be 'Yellowstone's Final Season?

Under its current name, it might well be, but there is plenty of speculation in the background about certain series stars who could reprise their roles in the future. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have both been asked repeatedly in the build up to the final season's release about the chances of their return in a sequel series, and neither of them have ruled it out. Reilly told Collider last week:

"There’s a lot of rumor mill over the years, so much stuff that’s just not true that’s been written and you’re like, ‘Where has this come from?’ Until Taylor Sheridan comes to us both— he’s written every single word we’ve said for seven years —and he’s inspired to write something for us, then great. And if not, this is a beautiful ending ."

Hauser added that he just wanted the audience to live in the here and now while they finished the story, stating that he was "...excited about seeing what the audience thinks of what Taylor’s put together. There’s some magical scenes, not just between us, but with all the characters, and everybody kind of has a moment to go through their final journey on the show. So, that’s what I’m focused on and what I care about, and then down the road, if there’s something that happens, surely I would welcome it."

Yellowstone currently airs at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday nights at 10 PM on CBS.

Watch on Paramount+