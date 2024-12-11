Yellowstone marks the end of its current chapter this Sunday, but the saga will continue. If you're a fan of the epic Western like so many others, you'll want to check out Walmart, which has introduced a range of exclusive merchandise to help fans celebrate the hit show. The collection offers a variety of items, from home goods and food to apparel and themed games, all of which are branded — some quite literally — with the Dutton Ranch logo.

What makes this collection particularly interesting is the timing. Yellowstone is at a crucial moment as, after announcing that Season 5 would be the series’ last, Paramount Network recently shifted its language, calling Sunday’s episode a “season finale” rather than a “series finale.” Meanwhile, reports have confirmed that Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) will lead a new spin-off, leaving fans to wonder how this chapter will close and what the future holds for their favorite characters.

What Is in the 'Yellowstone' Walmart Collection?