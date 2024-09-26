Although there's been plenty of talk about the "final" season of Yellowstone not actually being the final season of Yellowstone, amid speculation of a sequel series starring a number of the core cast members, one Dutton original is done with the Montana lifestyle and will be relieved to see the back of it.

Bentley admitted that the series was one of the biggest things that he had ever been a part of, but confessed that he was glad it was coming to an end after the emotional toll it had taken on him from the very beginning, as he explained to EW.

“It’s one of the biggest things I’ve ever been a part of, and it’s a character that’s a double-edged sword. It’s both very satisfying to play a character who’s given so much emotional work to do, but it also takes its toll. I’m excited to let him go, but I’m also sad to let him go.”

Back in 2023, speaking with the New York Times, Bentley revealed that the dark and complex nature of Jamie Dutton had been weighing on him for some time. “He’s incredibly sad,” he said. “I’ve always dealt with my sadness with things like comedy, or humor, or drugs at one point, or trying to just ignore it and finding another way out of it. But you can’t do that when you’re trying to portray someone’s sadness. You have to let it be there. That’s been the hardest part of it all, and it’s weighed on my life a little bit."

It Isn't Easy Being Jamie Dutton

Jamie Dutton is one of the most complicated characters in the series, which makes his loyalties to the family a sticking point for a number of reasons. Firstly, Jamie is adopted, which has always created deep feelings of inadequacy and confusion within him. He is always desperate for his father's approval and, due to John's (Kevin Costner) cold nature, Jamie is often pushed to do morally questionable things.

His relationship with his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly), is the boiling point of the entire Dutton family friction. Toxic would be a kind way of describing it. Beth has never forgiven Jamie for his involvement in their mother's accidental death, and her reckless nature has resulted in placing her into a head-on collision with Jamie which may only end with one of them dead and buried.

Learn Jamie Dutton's fate when Yellowstone returns for its final season — maybe — in November. Stay tuned for more.