On Yellowstone, created and written by Taylor Sheridan, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) may be the thorns in each other's sides, but they're also each other's salvation. The two both became fan-favorite characters on their own as the series progressed, but when they got together and became a couple, their status skyrocketed to endgame. Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, the father of his three surviving children: Beth, Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Jamie (Wes Bentley). While Beth is her father's greatest warrior, the only person more loyal to John than his own children is Rip, and together they keep the family afloat while navigating their own romance.

God knows Beth and Rip have their problems. They're extremely jealous partners who cause bar fights when a stranger stares just a little too long and yell at each other like it's a sport. But it's impossible not to cheer them on. From their casual, passionate hook-ups in Season 1 to their memorable wedding at the Yellowstone Ranch during the Season 4 finale, they've never failed to keep the drama exciting. The series may have shootouts, but there is nothing like the exhilaration of a Beth and Rip argument or make-up scene. Yes, there are several iconic coupes on the Ranch, but this one is a cut above the rest. Long live Beth and Rip, the endgame couple of Yellowstone.

Beth and Rip Have the Most Enduring Love Story on 'Yellowstone'

When viewers were first introduced to Beth and Rip during the pilot episode of Season 1, there was no denying the pair's chemistry. They have a steamy reunion right off the bat, and it's insinuated that they had a tumultuous past in a memorable scene that features Beth chasing after wolves on their first date. While Sheridan is a master of the Western genre, and has created classics with films like Wind River and Hell or High Water, he embraced the romance his other titles were missing in Yellowstone, and the series is better for it. Beth and Rip offer a much-needed break from the show's gritty fights, deaths, and territory battles.

As Yellowstone progressed, Sheridan began including flashbacks of what it was like for the Dutton children growing up as teenagers on the ranch; once again, Beth took center stage. The courtship between Beth and Rip as teenagers revealed the heartbreaking reason why Beth will never be able to have her own biological children. It also exposed the crucial reasoning behind Beth's hatred for her brother, Jamie. When Beth found out she was pregnant with Rip's baby as a teen, she chose to confide in Jamie for help in getting an abortion. Jamie took her to a reservation abortion clinic, where they required sterilization after an abortion, a fact that he hid from his sister until it was too late. What makes Beth and Rip's story all the more moving is that, despite the tragedy and hardship they experienced when they were young, they still find their way back to each other. Rip doesn't need Beth to be a mother or a wife; he just needs her to be who she is, and that's why their love is so enduring.

'Yellowstone's Most Iconic Bar Fight Stars Beth and Rip

"I save all my crazy for you, baby," Beth affectionately whispers to Rip during a scene before her wild bar fight in the Season 5 episode, "Tall Drink of Water." She really wasn't lying. Nobody could claim that Beth and Rip are the model of a healthy relationship, and they're very different from the other classic romantic pairings on the show. Everyone should break bad every once in a while, and both Beth and Rip let loose whenever they feel like someone might be inching too close to their significant other.

One of Season 5's memorable fight scenes occurs at a bar when a drunk tourist makes the mistake of flirting with Rip. In Rip's defense, he does warn her of what's coming. Beth proceeds to throw down with the other woman in a fistfight, winning the duel by a landslide. She then winds up in jail with a few cuts of her own, but it could be argued that she did it all in the name of love. The Bozeman bar brawl will go down in the show's history as its best bar fight. As the country song goes, Beth was just standing by her man, and a Western isn't a Western without someone fighting for the honor of their loved one. In this case, it's a woman protecting an extremely able ranch hand who has seen his fair share of murders and deaths — but hey, that's love for these two. Love is proven through shattered whiskey glasses and stints in jail.

Beth and Rip's Most Romantic Moment Is in 'Yellowstone' Season 4

Speaking of wild stunts, Beth and Rip's most romantic moment comes during the Season 4 finale. Is there anything more memorable than getting married in a tiny gold dress with a fur coat to match after kidnapping a priest at gunpoint to officiate the wedding ceremony? Though their love can be pretty toxic at times, Rip is still the definition of a supportive man unafraid of a powerful woman. When Beth fully embraces her antihero icon status, Rip is fully aware she is the problem, but always has her back, no matter what. It was still something to celebrate when, after decades of tragic young love, estrangement, then love again, the couple officially tied the knot at the place they first met and fell for each other: the Yellowstone Ranch.

Before getting married, Beth tells Rip, "The only thing I ask is that you outlive me, so I never have to live another day without you." In addition to being one of Sheridan's best lines, the rare vulnerable moment adds a much-needed layer to Beth's hard exterior. It's also a testament to Reilly’s fantastic performance and her fearless execution in playing an unapologetic woman who would do anything for her man. Beth's love for Rip is not a weakness, but a strength. While the wedding scene is funny, it's also a touching moment for the pair, as they finally have the freedom to choose each other for life. Whether John approves of how they get married is up for debate, but the nontraditional elements of their shotgun wedding are the perfect encapsulation of their relationship. As audiences gear up for the flagship series' final rodeo in Season 5 Part 2, there’s no telling what is going to happen to the chaotic couple. But win or lose, live or die, Beth and Rip will always be each other's perfect match.

