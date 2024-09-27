A new featurette which details what's been going on during the production of the final season of Yellowstone has been released by Paramount, and it highlights just how seriously the production team is taking security measures to keep the final season's secrets under wraps, following the long-gestating departure of series lead Kevin Costner, who went off to make his own Western series in the form of his passion project, Horizon. Honestly, it gives vibes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe because of how close things have been kept to the chest behind the scenes of the Dutton ranch. So what's been going on in the Yellowstone Cinematic Yeehawniverse? Let's have a look and find out, shall we?

The featurette begins with lighter moments, with Cole Hauser (Rip) saying, “This year, there were fun times on set. This is the greatest office in the world.” Kelly Reilly (Beth) adds, “We’ve just been shooting and I just feel so grateful. There’s a lot of laughter on our set.”

Things take a turn down the serious route soon, however, when the cast begins to discuss the lengths taken to ensure script security, particularly surrounding how Costner’s character will be written out of the show. No explicit mention of trips to the train station, as yet, but if you've watched Yellowstone, you can't rule anything out. Director Christina Voros, via voiceover, added that things had to be kept secret.

“There was a lot of security around the script and the narrative. It’s a huge testament to the intrepidness of the crew, because you’ve learned how to do something a certain way for seven years, and all of a sudden have a new set of challenges that come from protecting the story for the sake of the audience.”

What's Next for 'Yellowstone'?

As things stand, Season 5B of Yellowstone will be the final one to air. There are talks underway to continue the show in another format, but it's a guaranteed hit, both critically and financially, for Paramount, and they won't be giving it up any time soon. Next, a spin-off entitled The Madison, which will star Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams will air, which will take place after the events of Season 5B.

Yellowstone will return for its final season on Sunday, November 10th on Paramount Network. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Madison and Yellowstone as we get them.

